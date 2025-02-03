Hazel Ortega rescheduling Manifesting University After a Transformative Journey in Ecuador and the Galápagos

Hazel, in her path of growth and inspiration, has been attending the highly anticipated seminars by Dr. Joe Dispenza—not only a renowned leader in neuroscience, mindfulness, and the science of personal transformation but also a mentor and friend. Dr. Dispenza, known globally for his groundbreaking work in reprogramming the mind for success, had to reschedule his Los Angeles seminar due to the devastating fires that recently swept through Southern California After an inspiring and impactful journey across Quito and the Galápagos Islands, Hazel Ortega is back in Los Angeles, ready to dive into another transformative experience. Her time in Ecuador was filled with purpose—connecting with entrepreneurs, delivering her signature talk, and sharing her powerful story of resilience and success. Hazel Ortega’s journey to Ecuador was a powerful experience, where she connected with entrepreneurs, delivered, and embraced the rich culture and breathtaking landscapes, all while furthering her mission of transformation and empowerment.

The dates for Hazel Ortega’s Retreat were affected by the wildfires in California, as well as the last Congress of Dr. Joe Dispenza, which she regularly attends

These moments remind me of the Phoenix-a symbol of resilience and rebirth” — Hazel Ortega

HOLLYWOOD , CA, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The wildfires that struck Los Angeles last January disrupted Hazel Ortega’s schedule, leading to the rescheduling of her Manifest University Retreat and a highly anticipated course with Dr. Joe Dispenza. Despite these changes, she continued delivering her impactful talks internationally with great success. Now, she is actively rescheduling these events, ensuring that her message of transformation and resilience reaches even more people.These wildfires not only disrupted daily life but also forced many events, including his, to be postponed. Now, as the city regains momentum, Hazel is seizing this opportunity to deepen her understanding of the mind’s limitless potential alongside one of her greatest mentors and friends.Dr. Dispenza, known globally for his groundbreaking work in reprogramming the mind for success, had to reschedule his Los Angeles seminar due to the devastating fires that recently swept through Southern California. For Hazel, attending this seminar is more than just learning—it’s about reinforcing the principles she embodies in her work.As a motivational speaker and advocate for second chances, she has dedicated her career to helping people from all walks of life, from entrepreneurs and business leaders to individuals reintegrating into society after incarceration. Her commitment to transformation has made her a sought-after voice on television, in business conferences, and within communities at risk of violence or hardship. Through Savvy Sox and in collaboration with the High Tide Global Foundation , last January, she contributed to numerous sock donations for shelters supporting those affected by the fires.This month, Hazel is set to speak in Las Vegas at the Female Founders event on February 28 at Engel & Völkers Las Vegas and at a virtual summit in Bali, where she will address a distinguished group of entrepreneurs and women, further expanding her mission of transformation and empowerment across various fields.This summit features world-class mentors and 14 experts covering topics such as:I Am Power – Jaymin Patel, Rhonda SwanI Am Wealth – Hazel Ortega, Lisa ThomasI Am Leadership – Mirela Sula, Jules SchroederI Am Impact – Rory Callaghan, Maria KonovalenkovaI Am Wisdom – Dorota Stanczyk, Arian MateoI Am Purpose – Joe Tandle, Uzhnyeva AlenaI Am Wellness – Brian Swan, Brian KellyWith her dynamic career continuing to evolve, Hazel is also preparing for the rescheduled Manifest University retreat, now set to take place in February. Featuring renowned experts such as Michael Beckwith, Natasha Graziano, Berké Brown, Simone Verne, Dr. Stephen Ward, Sam Kukathas, and Prince Daniels Jr., among others, this immersive experience is designed to help individuals harness their potential and create the lives they desire—perfectly aligning with her mission of empowerment and transformation.

Hazel Ortega speaks about Personal growth in her bilingual YouTube channel

