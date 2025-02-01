Submit Release
Shaftsbury Barracks / Assault of a Protected Professional

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 25B300211

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Michael Arel                             

STATION: B3 Shaftsbury Barracks                     

CONTACT#: (802) 442-5421

 

DATE/TIME: 01/19/2025 / 1550 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Country View Lane, Arlington, VT

VIOLATION: T13 V.S.A. § 1028: Assault of a Protected Professional

 

ACCUSED: Linda Lee O'Brien                                               

AGE: 62

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Arlington, Vermont

 

VICTIM: Mark Luce

AGE: 51

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Arlington, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police was dispatched to an agency assist for Arlington Rescue Squad at Country View Lane, in Arlington, VT. While enroute to the call Troopers were informed that the subject Linda O'Brien was being assaultive to the EMS crew on scene. Troopers arrived on scene and later cited O'Brien to appear for the above listed charge.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 03/17/2025 at 0830hrs            

COURT: Vermont Superior Court - Bennington Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: No     

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Not Available

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

--

Trooper Michael Arel

Vermont State Police

“B” Troop – Shaftsbury

96 Airport Road

Shaftsbury, VT 05262

(802) 904-3999

 

 

Shaftsbury Barracks / Assault of a Protected Professional

