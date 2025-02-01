Shaftsbury Barracks / Assault of a Protected Professional
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25B300211
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Michael Arel
STATION: B3 Shaftsbury Barracks
CONTACT#: (802) 442-5421
DATE/TIME: 01/19/2025 / 1550 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Country View Lane, Arlington, VT
VIOLATION: T13 V.S.A. § 1028: Assault of a Protected Professional
ACCUSED: Linda Lee O'Brien
AGE: 62
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Arlington, Vermont
VICTIM: Mark Luce
AGE: 51
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Arlington, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police was dispatched to an agency assist for Arlington Rescue Squad at Country View Lane, in Arlington, VT. While enroute to the call Troopers were informed that the subject Linda O'Brien was being assaultive to the EMS crew on scene. Troopers arrived on scene and later cited O'Brien to appear for the above listed charge.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 03/17/2025 at 0830hrs
COURT: Vermont Superior Court - Bennington Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: No
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Not Available
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
