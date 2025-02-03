CENTER FOR BLACK EQUITY ANNOUNCES THEME FOR DC BLACK PRIDE 2025: 'BLACK PRIDE IS: FREEDOM'

Organizers of D.C.’s annual LGBTQ Black Pride celebration announced the theme for this year’s celebration is “Black Pride is Freedom.”

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Center for Black Equity (CBE) proudly announces the theme for DC Black Pride 2025: ' BLACK PRIDE IS: FREEDOM .' As the first and largest national convening of Black LGBTQ+ people in the United States, DC Black Pride has long been the beacon of resilience, celebration, and activism. In a time when our fundamental freedoms—our right to love, exist, and thrive—are under attack, this theme serves as both a declaration and a call to action.'BLACK PRIDE IS: FREEDOM' is more than just a theme; it is a movement. It is a powerful affirmation that Black LGBTQ+ people will not be silenced, erased, or denied the right to live fully and freely. As political forces attempt to roll back hard-fought progress, DC Black Pride 2025 will serve as a rallying point, uniting voices from across the country and the world in the ongoing fight for justice, equality, and the right to simply be.“For decades, DC Black Pride has been at the forefront of the movement for Black LGBTQ+ liberation,” said Kenya Hutton, President and CEO of the Center for Black Equity. “Freedom is not just a privilege; it is a birthright. As we witness increasing attacks on our communities, we must reaffirm that our Pride is not just about celebration—it’s about resistance, advocacy, and unwavering solidarity.”DC Black Pride 2025 will feature thought-provoking panel discussions, cultural showcases, and electrifying entertainment, culminating in a weekend that honors the legacy of Black LGBTQ+ activism while pushing the movement forward. It will continue to be the gathering place where global Black LGBTQ+ leaders, influencers, and community members come together to strategize, mobilize, and celebrate our collective strength.A Call to Action for Partners and SponsorsThe Center for Black Equity invites corporations, nonprofit organizations, and community leaders to stand with us in ensuring that DC Black Pride remains a space of joy, advocacy, and empowerment. By supporting this historic event, partners will not only be aligning with a movement that champions equity and inclusion but also investing in a future where Black LGBTQ+ people everywhere can live with dignity and freedom.As we move closer to DC Black Pride 2025, we welcome companies and organizations that are committed to real change to join us in this mission. Whether through sponsorship, programming partnerships, or community engagement, there are numerous ways to make a lasting impact.For sponsorship opportunities and partnership inquiries, please contact Kenya Hutton at khutton@centerforblackequity.org.Join us in Washington, D.C., as we declare to the world: BLACK PRIDE IS: FREEDOM.About the Center for Black EquityThe Center for Black Equity is the global leader in advancing the economic, health, and social equity of Black LGBTQ+ communities. Through advocacy, capacity building, and convening power, CBE works to create safe and affirming spaces that celebrate the diversity and resilience of Black LGBTQ+ individuals worldwide.

