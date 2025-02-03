GroundWorx Partners with Ewing Outdoor Supply in the United States

Ewing GroundWorx Partnership Ewing Outdoor Supply GroundWorx Autonomous Wireless Soil Sensors

GroundWorx Deploys Autonomous Wireless Soil Monitoring Sensors serving the Golf, Sports, Agriculture, and Commercial Landscape industries

The GroundWorx autonomous soil monitoring sensors are a game-changer, providing precise data that helps optimize water use while maintaining healthy and vibrant landscapes.” — Steve Sakurai, National Golf Segment Manager

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- GroundWorx , a leader in advanced autonomous soil monitoring sensors, is proud to announce its partnership with Ewing Outdoor Supply , one of the nation's largest suppliers of landscape and irrigation products. This strategic collaboration designates Ewing as a key distributor of the GroundWorx cutting-edge sensors, bringing revolutionary soil monitoring technology to customers nationwide.GroundWorx’s autonomous soil monitoring sensors provide real-time, accurate data on soil conditions, including moisture, temperature, and salinity. These sensors empower landscape professionals, sports turf managers, and agricultural stakeholders with actionable insights that enable smarter irrigation management, improved resource efficiency, and healthier, more sustainable landscapes."Partnering with Ewing Outdoor Supply is a significant milestone for GroundWorx," said Brad David, CEO of GroundWorx. "Their extensive network and decades of expertise in the landscape and irrigation industry make them the ideal partner to expand the reach of our innovative soil monitoring technology. Together, we’re empowering customers to make data-driven decisions that save water, reduce costs, and enhance environmental stewardship."With over 250 locations nationwide, Ewing Outdoor Supply is a trusted resource for irrigation professionals, golf course managers, municipalities, and commercial landscape contractors. By offering GroundWorx’s sensor line-up, Ewing reinforces its commitment to delivering best-in-class solutions that address today’s critical water management and sustainability challenges."At Ewing, we’re always seeking innovative products that deliver value to our customers," said Steve Sakurai, National Golf Segment Manager at Ewing Outdoor Supply. "The GroundWorx autonomous soil monitoring sensors are a game-changer, providing precise data that helps optimize water use while maintaining healthy and vibrant landscapes. We’re excited to bring this technology to our customers and be part of the movement toward smarter irrigation practices."The GroundWorx sensors are particularly valuable for golf courses, sports fields, and large commercial landscapes, where accurate soil monitoring can drastically reduce water consumption and improve turf health. By leveraging this technology, users can stay ahead of potential issues, reduce overwatering, and achieve long-term sustainability goals.This partnership underscores GroundWorx’s mission to transform soil monitoring and irrigation management through innovation and collaboration. Customers can now access GroundWorx sensors through Ewing’s extensive distribution network, backed by expert support and training to ensure successful implementation.About GroundWorx:GroundWorx Inc. is a leading innovator in autonomous soil monitoring technology, dedicated to helping customers achieve smarter irrigation management and sustainable landscapes. With precision and reliability at the core of its sensor designs, GroundWorx empowers users with the data they need to optimize water usage, reduce costs, and promote environmental stewardship.About Ewing Outdoor Supply:Celebrating over 100 years of service, Ewing Outdoor Supply is the largest family-owned national supplier in the green industry. Ewing provides irrigation, landscape, and turf products, along with solutions for outdoor living, sports fields, golf, and sustainable projects. With a nationwide network of knowledgeable staff, Ewing offers green industry professionals products and services that support their success, including the ProAdvantage Program and exceptional customer service at the Blue Counter. Whether in-store or online, Ewing is a trusted partner for all green industry needs.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.