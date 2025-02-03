Blackleaf Organic Vodka Kicks Off a Promising 2025 by Expanding Footprint in Atlanta

Atlanta is a critical market for Blackleaf’s growth, and we’re excited to be partnering with such fantastic establishments to introduce our organic vodka to even more consumers...” — Monté Burrow, Blackleaf Orangic Vodka Co-founder

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Blackleaf Organic Vodka , the global award-winning spirits brand, is starting 2025 with significant strides in Atlanta’s food and beverage scene. Fresh off its recent North Carolina expansion, Blackleaf has partnered with additional Atlanta establishments to elevate its presence in the city and continue its momentum as a leader in premium, eco-conscious vodka.Blackleaf is now available at the following locations:- Metro Bottle- F&B Atlanta- Horseshoe Bend Country Club- Corners Sports Bar- Trattoria 141- Mambos- Citizens Market @ Phipps- Atlantic GrillThese partnerships mark another milestone for the first certified organic vodka brand from France to gain global acclaim, showcasing its versatility and luxury appeal in top-tier markets.Adding to this momentum, Blackleaf’s co-founders Kevin Larkai and Monté Burrow were recently featured in The Atlanta Voice , sharing insights into the brand’s journey, sustainability mission, and ambitious plans for the year ahead."Atlanta is a critical market for Blackleaf’s growth, and we’re excited to be partnering with such fantastic establishments to introduce our organic vodka to even more consumers. The response we’ve received from bar owners, restaurant managers, and liquor buyers has been incredibly encouraging, and we’re committed to becoming Georgia’s go-to vodka of choice as we continue to grow." -Monté Burrow, Blackleaf Orangic Vodka Co-founderKnown for its smooth taste and five-time distillation process, Blackleaf continues to redefine luxury in the spirits industry while emphasizing organic ingredients and eco-conscious production.As Blackleaf sets the tone for an impactful year, the brand promises to further engage with communities nationwide through partnerships, events, and exciting new initiatives.For more on Blackleaf Organic Vodka, visit: www.blackleafvodka.co/ For media inquiries or partnership opportunities, contact: cwright@synergyprservices.com

