Marahuyo LLC Announces the Launch of Its Fully Animated Ebook 'Decolonized Tarot'

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Following three years of development, author Maritess Zurbano and artist Cathleen Abalos's Marahuyo LLC announces the release of their animated eBook, " Decolonized Tarot. ” This is one of the very first ebooks in the digital realm that include animated images. The eBook will be available to the public from March 3rd, 2025. This is 3 years after Marahuyo LLC, founded by artist Cathleen Abalos and Author Maritess Zurbano, raised $73,000 from 26 counties. In 2021, they raised this capital in pre-orders alone, in order to create their innovative book and Tarot Card Deck.“We created this deck and book with these original images because I wanted to see the full range of skin tones, ages, genders, and abilities represented in the world,” said co-founder and author Maritess Zurbano, “we must decolonize our minds to envision a bigger future.”By emphasizing voices and imagery from the global majority, the Decolonized Tarot reimagines conventional Tarot and provides a profoundly inclusive experience. Tarot reading is more than simply a deck and book; it's a cultural and creative movement that aims to question and change the Eurocentric stories that are typically connected to it.This vision extends beyond print, as the project embraces cutting-edge technology to bring Tarot into the digital age. The ebook edition of Decolonized Tarot is a worldwide innovation, featuring all 78 cards as fully animated images, setting a new industry standard in ebook publishing.Decolonized Tarot's animated ebook presents all 78 Tarot cards as animated visuals, which creates a cutting-edge reading experience. This is in contrast to traditional ebooks that rely on static images.“While these images are fully animated, many eBook reader manufacturers face challenges in updating their technology to support such cutting-edge advancements, making Decolonized Tarot a trailblazer in the evolution of digital publishing,” added Zurbano.For more details, visit www.DecolonizedTarot.com and follow the journey on Instagram @DecolonizedTarot Media inquiries: Maritess Zurbano at MovingMahal@gmail.com.About Marahuyo LLCFounded in 2021 by artist Cathleen Abalos and author, psychic entertainer, and professional magician Maritess Zurbano, Marahuyo LLC is dedicated to creating innovative, culturally rich artistic projects that amplify underrepresented voices. Through Decolonized Tarot, they seek to make Tarot more inclusive, accessible, and reflective of the world’s true diversity.

