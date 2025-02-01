Royalton Barracks / TT Unit Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 25B2000542

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Rodzel

STATION: Royalton Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-234-9933

DATE/TIME: January 31, 2025, at approximately 1933 hours

STREET: Interstate 89 S

TOWN: Sharon

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Exit 3

WEATHER: Snowing

ROAD CONDITIONS: Black top, snow covered

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Jose Larosa

AGE: 52

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Hartford, CT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2024

VEHICLE MAKE: International

VEHICLE MODEL: Tractor Trailer

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Minor front end

INJURIES: None

HOSPITAL: N/A

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On January 31, 2025, at approximately 1933 hours, Troopers from the Royalton Barracks were notified of a possible tractor trailer slide off in the area of Interstate 89 South at Exit 3 in Sharon. Troopers responded to the scene and determined while approaching a right curve, the tractor trailer was unable to maintain its lane and exited the west side of the road. The tractor trailer struck several signs as it eventually came to a controlled rest. The Exit 3 southbound on ramp was closed for a short time as a result of recovery efforts.