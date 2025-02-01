Royalton Barracks / TT Unit Crash
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 25B2000542
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Rodzel
STATION: Royalton Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-234-9933
DATE/TIME: January 31, 2025, at approximately 1933 hours
STREET: Interstate 89 S
TOWN: Sharon
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Exit 3
WEATHER: Snowing
ROAD CONDITIONS: Black top, snow covered
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Jose Larosa
AGE: 52
SEAT BELT? Y
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Hartford, CT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2024
VEHICLE MAKE: International
VEHICLE MODEL: Tractor Trailer
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Minor front end
INJURIES: None
HOSPITAL: N/A
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On January 31, 2025, at approximately 1933 hours, Troopers from the Royalton Barracks were notified of a possible tractor trailer slide off in the area of Interstate 89 South at Exit 3 in Sharon. Troopers responded to the scene and determined while approaching a right curve, the tractor trailer was unable to maintain its lane and exited the west side of the road. The tractor trailer struck several signs as it eventually came to a controlled rest. The Exit 3 southbound on ramp was closed for a short time as a result of recovery efforts.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.