CoachCare Acquires Certain Assets of Undisclosed Care Management Company

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CoachCare, a leading provider of remote patient monitoring (RPM), chronic care management (CCM), and other virtual care management services, has acquired certain assets from another care management company. Due to the wind-down of that business, the seller has requested that its name not be disclosed.

This marks CoachCare’s 7th acquisition and continues its trend of consolidating the industry. It also further solidifies CoachCare’s position as a leader in the RPM and virtual care management space, driving lower overall cost of care and improved patient outcomes, patient satisfaction and provider well-being.

“This acquisition underscores our continued commitment to expanding our capabilities and supporting more patients and providers across the care continuum,” said Wes Haydon, Co-Founder and President of CoachCare. The acquired assets include client accounts and device inventory in the primary care and cardiology specialties, which will be integrated into CoachCare’s platform.

The acquisition reflects CoachCare’s ongoing strategy to grow both organically and through acquisition, building its position as a leader in the rapidly evolving virtual care management industry. CoachCare remains dedicated to driving innovation and using its solutions to support the quadruple bottom line in healthcare.

About CoachCare

CoachCare, a New York-based remote patient monitoring and virtual care management company, moves healthcare providers beyond technology to a complete remote care solution addressing many healthcare specialties. Its comprehensive offering, including remote patient monitoring, chronic care management, principal care management, remote therapeutic monitoring, and behavioral health integration, drives improved patient outcomes and increased provider revenue while lowering the overall cost of healthcare. More than 150,000 patients and hundreds of healthcare organizations benefit from CoachCare's solutions.

For more information on CoachCare and its solutions, visit www.coachcare.com.

