MPD Investigating Northwest Fatal Shooting

The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting in Northwest.

On Thursday, January 30, 2025, at approximately 9:32 p.m., Third District officers responded to the 400 block of N Street, Northwest, for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located an adult male, suffering from gunshot wounds. DC Fire and EMS were summoned to the scene and transported the victim to an area hospital where despite all lifesaving efforts, the victim was pronounced dead.

The decedent has been identified as 55-year-old Steven Wilson, of Northeast, DC.

This case remains under investigation. Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone who provides information which leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for each homicide committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 25014638

