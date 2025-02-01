MPD Arrests Teen in Southeast Armed Robbery
The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of a teenager for an armed robbery in Southeast.
On Saturday, November 2, 2024, at approximately 2:45 p.m., the suspect and the victim agreed to meet in the 4200 block of 4th Street, Southeast, to sell property. During the meeting, the suspect brandished a handgun, took the property from the victim, and then fled the scene.
On Thursday, January 30, 2025, pursuant to a DC Superior Court custody order, a 16-year-old male, of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Armed Robbery (Gun).
CCN: 24170526
###
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.