MPD Arrests Teen in Southeast Armed Robbery

The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of a teenager for an armed robbery in Southeast.   
 


On Saturday, November 2, 2024, at approximately 2:45 p.m., the suspect and the victim agreed to meet in the 4200 block of 4th Street, Southeast, to sell property. During the meeting, the suspect brandished a handgun, took the property from the victim, and then fled the scene. 

 

On Thursday, January 30, 2025, pursuant to a DC Superior Court custody order, a 16-year-old male, of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Armed Robbery (Gun)

 

CCN: 24170526


 
