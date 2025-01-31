Senate Resolution 18 Printer's Number 159

PENNSYLVANIA, January 31 - month of President Abraham Lincoln and abolitionist Frederick

Douglass; and

WHEREAS, Dr. Woodson, often referred to as the "Father of

Black History," dedicated his life to the field of African-

American history and encouraged the coordinated teaching and

study of the history of African Americans in our nation's

schools; and

WHEREAS, In 1928, ASALH established its first annual theme

for what was then known as "Negro History Week," which was

"Civilization: A World Achievement"; and

WHEREAS, Over the course of several decades following the

inception of "Negro History Week," many local municipalities,

colleges and universities across the country began celebrating

the observance in an augmented form as "Black History Month";

and

WHEREAS, In 1976, President Gerald Ford officially recognized

and included "Black History Month" as part of the United States

Bicentennial, urging Americans to "seize the opportunity to

honor the too often neglected accomplishments of black Americans

in every area of human endeavor throughout our history"; and

WHEREAS, The Pennsylvania Legislative Black Caucus has always

endeavored to vigorously advocate for the needs of all people of

color in this Commonwealth by acting as a unified voice

concerning the issues that most acutely impact their daily

lives; and

WHEREAS, This year's "Black History Month" theme, as

established and adopted by ASALH, is "African Americans and

Labor," acknowledging the profound role that work of all kinds,

free and unfree, skilled and unskilled, vocational and

voluntary, has played in the experiences of Black people; and

