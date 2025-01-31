Senate Resolution 18 Printer's Number 159
PENNSYLVANIA, January 31 - month of President Abraham Lincoln and abolitionist Frederick
Douglass; and
WHEREAS, Dr. Woodson, often referred to as the "Father of
Black History," dedicated his life to the field of African-
American history and encouraged the coordinated teaching and
study of the history of African Americans in our nation's
schools; and
WHEREAS, In 1928, ASALH established its first annual theme
for what was then known as "Negro History Week," which was
"Civilization: A World Achievement"; and
WHEREAS, Over the course of several decades following the
inception of "Negro History Week," many local municipalities,
colleges and universities across the country began celebrating
the observance in an augmented form as "Black History Month";
and
WHEREAS, In 1976, President Gerald Ford officially recognized
and included "Black History Month" as part of the United States
Bicentennial, urging Americans to "seize the opportunity to
honor the too often neglected accomplishments of black Americans
in every area of human endeavor throughout our history"; and
WHEREAS, The Pennsylvania Legislative Black Caucus has always
endeavored to vigorously advocate for the needs of all people of
color in this Commonwealth by acting as a unified voice
concerning the issues that most acutely impact their daily
lives; and
WHEREAS, This year's "Black History Month" theme, as
established and adopted by ASALH, is "African Americans and
Labor," acknowledging the profound role that work of all kinds,
free and unfree, skilled and unskilled, vocational and
voluntary, has played in the experiences of Black people; and
20250SR0018PN0159 - 2 -
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.