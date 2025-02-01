Royalton Barracks // DUI #5, LSA, DLS

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 25B2000536

RANK/TROOPER: Trooper Daniel Arrato

STATION: Vermont State Police - Royalton Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-234-9933

DATE/TIME: 01/31/2025, at approximately 1725 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Coburns' General Store, Strafford, VT

VIOLATION: DUI #5, LSA, DLS

ACCUSED: Teresa G. Farina

AGE: 61

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Strafford, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:





On the above date and time, Troopers from the Vermont State Police Royalton Barracks were notified of a minor two-vehicle crash near the Coburns' General Store in the town of Strafford, county of Orange, Vermont. During the course of the investigation, it was determined that Teresa Farina, 61, of Strafford, VT had left the scene of an accident. Farina was later located and while speaking with Troopers, signs of impairment were detected. Investigation revealed Farina had operated a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and had been operating with a criminally suspended license. Farina was taken into custody and transported to the Royalton Barracks for processing, where she was released with a criminal citation to appear in the Vermont Superior Court, Orange Criminal Division, on February 19, 2025 at 0830 hours.





COURT ACTION: YES

COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Orange Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: NO

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Attached

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time



