Royalton Barracks // DUI #5, LSA, DLS
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25B2000536
RANK/TROOPER: Trooper Daniel Arrato
STATION: Vermont State Police - Royalton Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-234-9933
DATE/TIME: 01/31/2025, at approximately 1725 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Coburns' General Store, Strafford, VT
VIOLATION: DUI #5, LSA, DLS
ACCUSED: Teresa G. Farina
AGE: 61
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Strafford, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, Troopers from the Vermont State Police Royalton Barracks were notified of a minor two-vehicle crash near the Coburns' General Store in the town of Strafford, county of Orange, Vermont. During the course of the investigation, it was determined that Teresa Farina, 61, of Strafford, VT had left the scene of an accident. Farina was later located and while speaking with Troopers, signs of impairment were detected. Investigation revealed Farina had operated a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and had been operating with a criminally suspended license. Farina was taken into custody and transported to the Royalton Barracks for processing, where she was released with a criminal citation to appear in the Vermont Superior Court, Orange Criminal Division, on February 19, 2025 at 0830 hours.
COURT ACTION: YES
COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Orange Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: NO
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Attached
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.