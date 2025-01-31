MPD Searching for Gresham Place Shooting Suspect
The Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the community’s assistance in locating a suspect involved in a shooting in Northwest.
On Tuesday, January 14, 2025, at approximately 5:00 p.m., Third District officers responded to the 700 block of Gresham Place, Northwest, for a report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located an adult male and a juvenile male suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. Both victims were transported by DC Fire and EMS to a nearby hospital for treatment of injuries.
Detectives located images of the suspect, pictured below:
Anyone who can identify this suspect or has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.
CCN: 25006513
###
