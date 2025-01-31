Submit Release
News Search

There were 111 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 402,087 in the last 365 days.

MPD Searching for Gresham Place Shooting Suspect

The Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the community’s assistance in locating a suspect involved in a shooting in Northwest.

On Tuesday, January 14, 2025, at approximately 5:00 p.m., Third District officers responded to the 700 block of Gresham Place, Northwest, for a report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located an adult male and a juvenile male suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. Both victims were transported by DC Fire and EMS to a nearby hospital for treatment of injuries.

Detectives located images of the suspect, pictured below:

Anyone who can identify this suspect or has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 25006513

###

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

MPD Searching for Gresham Place Shooting Suspect

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more