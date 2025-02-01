A Legacy of Generosity, a Future of Hope

When John Dunn (’63) first stepped onto Gonzaga University’s campus in the fall of 1958, he couldn’t have foreseen how profoundly his experiences there would shape his life—and how, decades later, his quiet determination to make a difference would leave a lasting legacy for future generations. Now 84, John reflects on his journey with a humility and grace that belies the immense impact he has had on his students, his community and Gonzaga itself.

Born in Polson, Montana, John moved to Richland, Washington, at the age of eight. Raised in a devout Catholic family, he was drawn to Gonzaga both for its proximity to home and its Jesuit mission. During his time as a student, John discovered not just a passion for education but also a philosophy of life rooted in service to others. A pivotal moment came during a visit to a community of Franciscans in Spokane, whose focus on caring for others deeply resonated with him. Though his time exploring the Franciscan path was brief, it left an indelible mark on his worldview, shaping his lifelong commitment to humility, generosity and love for his neighbor.

John Dunn ('63) with his fellow second-floor residents of Welch Hall during the 1960-61 academic year; John is numbered 24 in the top right of the photo.

John majored in French, inspired by his mother’s French-Canadian heritage, and later pursued teaching credentials. Over a career spanning more than five decades, he taught everything from French to social studies, moving seamlessly between high school, middle school and preschool.

“Teaching wasn’t just a job for me,” John shared. “It was a way to help students find their path and realize their potential. That’s the gift I wanted to give back.”

But John’s journey wasn’t without challenges. Growing up as a gay man in an era when being open about one’s identity was fraught with risk, he navigated his personal and professional life with quiet courage. For many years, he lived in what he described as “the closet,” until the support of a younger colleague helped him embrace his authentic self.

“She showed me that being honest about who I am was not something to fear,” he said. “And from then on, I began to live more openly.”

That experience of authenticity and acceptance now fuels John’s philanthropy. As a supporter of Gonzaga, he has directed his generosity toward scholarships for Native American students and funding for the Lincoln LGBTQ+ Resource Center.

“We owe it to Native communities to meet them where they are and support their goals,” John explained. “And Gonzaga’s commitment to creating a welcoming, inclusive environment is something I want to champion.”

John’s appreciation for Gonzaga runs deep, shaped by the education he received and the Jesuit principles that continue to inspire him. He credits his first philosophy class—particularly its emphasis on logic and critical thinking—with providing a framework for how he approaches life’s decisions.

“Those lessons have stayed with me,” he said. “They’ve guided me through everything from voting to teaching to how I think about the world.” Recently, John gifted his longtime home in Seattle to set up a charitable remainder unitrust (CRUT) with Gonzaga. The Trust sold the house and John will receive income for life and upon his passing, what remains in his CRUT will be used to establish the John Dunn LGBTQ+ Endowed Scholarship and John Dunn Native Student Endowed Scholarship.

John’s gift is also a reflection of the Franciscan ideals of simplicity and service that have guided his life. Despite his many accomplishments, John remains humble, focusing not on his legacy but on the hope that his story might inspire others to live with generosity and courage.

“I want others to feel they can make a difference, no matter their path,” he said. “It’s not about what you have; it’s about what you give.”

As he looks back on his life, John is filled with gratitude—for his students, his faith and Gonzaga University. “I’m so touched by how Gonzaga has embraced a mindset of inclusion and care for the whole person,” he said. “It’s a place where people are encouraged to be who they are, and I’m proud to be part of that.”

For the Gonzaga community, John’s story is a testament to the enduring power of love, faith and the belief that everyone, regardless of where they come from or who they are, deserves to be their authentic selves and has the potential to leave the world better than they found it.