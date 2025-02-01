Statement from Wyoming State Superintendent Supporting U.S. Department of Education’s Title IX Announcement

CHEYENNE – Today, the U.S. Department of Education announced that the 2020 Title IX rules will be reinstated to replace the 2024 rules proposed by the Biden administration. The 2020 rules better guarantee due process for students and staff involved in Title IX investigations and confirm that individuals are protected based on their biological sex assigned at birth.

“This is great news from the Trump administration as we continue to work on protections for women in Wyoming, including several bills currently before the Legislature. This is about safety and fairness and I will never stop fighting for our girls,” said State Superintendent Megan Degenfelder.

