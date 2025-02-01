Submit Release
News Search

There were 82 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 200,634 in the last 365 days.

Statement from Wyoming State Superintendent Supporting U.S. Department of Education’s Title IX Announcement

CHEYENNE – Today, the U.S. Department of Education announced that the 2020 Title IX rules will be reinstated to replace the 2024 rules proposed by the Biden administration. The 2020 rules better guarantee due process for students and staff involved in Title IX investigations and confirm that individuals are protected based on their biological sex assigned at birth. 

“This is great news from the Trump administration as we continue to work on protections for women in Wyoming, including several bills currently before the Legislature. This is about safety and fairness and I will never stop fighting for our girls,” said State Superintendent Megan Degenfelder.

– END –

Media Contact:
Linda Finnerty, Chief Communications Officer
307-777-2053
linda.finnerty@wyo.gov

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Statement from Wyoming State Superintendent Supporting U.S. Department of Education’s Title IX Announcement

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more