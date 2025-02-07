Open Carry Outdoors Reduces Prices, Hoping for Economic Boost Under New Administration

BLOOMINGTON, IN, UNITED STATES, February 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Open Carry Outdoors, a leading manufacturer of American-made outdoor gear, is proud to announce a price reduction on its popular 45-quart cooler, reflecting their optimism for the future under new economic policies. The price of the cooler has dropped from $389.95 to $339.95, a savings of $50 for customers.The price cut comes in response to the company’s confidence in the economic direction under the new administration's plans to boost American manufacturing. Economists have suggested that these policies could lead to an increase in American workers' paychecks, with predictions of bi-monthly raises aligning with the amount saved on this product."As we assess the economic climate, we believe that the policies under President Trump will lead to a reduction in costs across industries," said a spokesperson for Open Carry Outdoors. "Our projections indicate that the 'Trump economy' will drive manufacturing prices down and bring relief to consumers. We want to be among the first to demonstrate our commitment to supporting everyday Americans by passing on these savings."Open Carry Outdoors' 45-quart cooler features a lockable front compartment that can securely store firearms, a sealable lid gasket for optimal insulation, and an easy-flow drainage spout for simple cleaning and maintenance.Unlike competitors who manufacture similar products overseas, Open Carry Outdoors proudly produces their coolers in the United States, ensuring superior quality and supporting local jobs."By choosing American-made products, customers are getting top-tier quality and supporting domestic manufacturing," the spokesperson continued. "We are confident that with the economic changes underway, prices will continue to decrease, and we’re excited to be part of that positive change."Open Carry Outdoors remains dedicated to providing durable, high-quality outdoor products while also advocating for the rights of Americans and the strength of domestic industries.About Open Carry Outdoors-Open Carry Outdoors is an Indiana-based company specializing in designing outdoor products for those who exercise their Second Amendment rights. With a focus on quality craftsmanship and American manufacturing, Open Carry Outdoors is committed to offering products that meet the needs of firearm owners and outdoor enthusiasts alike.For more information, visit www.opencarryoutdoors.com

