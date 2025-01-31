Submit Release
Derby Barracks / Violation Conditions of Release / Arrest on Warrant

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 24A5000567

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Joshua Mikkola                            

STATION: Derby                    

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

 

DATE/TIME: 01/31/2025   /   1109 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: I-91, Barton, VT

VIOLATION: Arrest on Warrant X2 / Violation Conditions of Release

 

ACCUSED: Jason Degreenia                                        

AGE: 46

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Brownington, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 01/31/2025, at approximately 1109 hours, a trooper conducted a traffic stop on Interstate 91 in Barton for a speeding violation. The passenger was identified as Jason Degreenia, 46, of Brownington. Degreenia was taken into custody for two active arrest warrants and additionally was being sought by Orleans County Sherriff’s Department for unrelated charges including Felony Fraud, Possession of Stolen Property, Unlawful Mischief, and Habitual Offender. Degreenia was later lodged at Northern State Correctional Facility for the two warrants and additional charges from OCSD. Degreenia was also issued citation for violating his conditions of release as investigation showed he was using regulated drugs.

 

The two active arrest warrants contained charges of: Felony Unlawful Trespass, Driving with Criminally Suspended License X2, Unlawful Mischief, Violation Conditions of Release, Felony Operating without Owners Consent, Felony Possession of Stolen Property and False Information to Police.

 

