Derby Barracks / Violation Conditions of Release / Arrest on Warrant
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 24A5000567
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Joshua Mikkola
STATION: Derby
CONTACT#: 802-334-8881
DATE/TIME: 01/31/2025 / 1109 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: I-91, Barton, VT
VIOLATION: Arrest on Warrant X2 / Violation Conditions of Release
ACCUSED: Jason Degreenia
AGE: 46
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Brownington, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 01/31/2025, at approximately 1109 hours, a trooper conducted a traffic stop on Interstate 91 in Barton for a speeding violation. The passenger was identified as Jason Degreenia, 46, of Brownington. Degreenia was taken into custody for two active arrest warrants and additionally was being sought by Orleans County Sherriff’s Department for unrelated charges including Felony Fraud, Possession of Stolen Property, Unlawful Mischief, and Habitual Offender. Degreenia was later lodged at Northern State Correctional Facility for the two warrants and additional charges from OCSD. Degreenia was also issued citation for violating his conditions of release as investigation showed he was using regulated drugs.
The two active arrest warrants contained charges of: Felony Unlawful Trespass, Driving with Criminally Suspended License X2, Unlawful Mischief, Violation Conditions of Release, Felony Operating without Owners Consent, Felony Possession of Stolen Property and False Information to Police.
