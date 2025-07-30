New Haven Barracks / Shooting, no injuries

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

CASE#: 25B5003401

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Detective Sgt. Erin Hodges

STATION: New Haven

CONTACT#: 802-388-4919

DATE/TIME: Tuesday, July 29, 2025 / 6:40 pm

INCIDENT LOCATION: 2209 Vermont Route 125, Cornwall, VT

INCIDENT TYPE: Shooting investigation

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

The Vermont State Police is investigating a shooting that occurred Tuesday evening, July 29, 2025, in Cornwall. No one was injured in the shooting, which occurred at a property along Vermont Route 125 in western Addison County. The incident occurred at about 6:40 p.m. Tuesday and involved several individuals who knew one another. Initial investigation by VSP detectives indicates the shooting followed a verbal dispute between the individuals that escalated into a physical confrontation. Evidence indicates that multiple people fired weapons. There is no indication of a threat to the community at large.

The investigation into this incident remails active and ongoing. Anyone with information that could assist the state police is asked to call the New Haven Barracks at 802-388-4919 or leave an anonymous tip online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

No additional details are available at this time. VSP will provide updates as the investigation proceeds.

- 30 -