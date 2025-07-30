Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,654 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 306,667 in the last 365 days.

New Haven Barracks / Shooting, no injuries

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

CASE#: 25B5003401

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:  Detective Sgt. Erin Hodges 

STATION: New Haven                   

CONTACT#: 802-388-4919

DATE/TIME: Tuesday, July 29, 2025 / 6:40 pm

INCIDENT LOCATION: 2209 Vermont Route 125, Cornwall, VT

INCIDENT TYPE: Shooting investigation

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

The Vermont State Police is investigating a shooting that occurred Tuesday evening, July 29, 2025, in Cornwall. No one was injured in the shooting, which occurred at a property along Vermont Route 125 in western Addison County. The incident occurred at about 6:40 p.m. Tuesday and involved several individuals who knew one another. Initial investigation by VSP detectives indicates the shooting followed a verbal dispute between the individuals that escalated into a physical confrontation. Evidence indicates that multiple people fired weapons. There is no indication of a threat to the community at large.

 

The investigation into this incident remails active and ongoing. Anyone with information that could assist the state police is asked to call the New Haven Barracks at 802-388-4919 or leave an anonymous tip online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

 

No additional details are available at this time. VSP will provide updates as the investigation proceeds.

 

- 30 -

 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

New Haven Barracks / Shooting, no injuries

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on July 21, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more