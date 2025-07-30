Traffic alert Rt 15 in Johnson
State of Vermont
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police
Williston Barracks
News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification
Vermont Rte 15 is blocked in the area of Foote Brook Rd, due to a crash. This incident is expected to last for an undetermined length of time. Specific details are not yet available, and updates will be provided as appropriate. Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.
