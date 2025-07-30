Traffic alert Rt 15 in Johnson

State of Vermont Department of Public Safety Vermont State Police Williston Barracks News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification Vermont Rte 15 is blocked in the area of Foote Brook Rd, due to a crash. This incident is expected to last for an undetermined length of time. Specific details are not yet available, and updates will be provided as appropriate. Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully. Best, Krista Weir VOWS Coordinator VSP Williston Barracks 3294 St. George Rd Williston, VT 05495 PSAP: 802-878-7111 x 3 Fax: 802-878-3173

