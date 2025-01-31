Governor Katie Hobbs, Leaders Sundareshan and De Los Santos Issue Statement on Isaac School District

Phoenix, AZ – Today, Governor Katie Hobbs and Democratic Senate Leader Priya Sundareshan and Democratic House Leader Oscar De Los Santos released the following joint statement after the Isaac School District and Tolleson Union High School District came to an agreement that avoids disruptions to the school year, keeping children and educators in the classroom: Today, Governor Katie Hobbs and Democratic Senate Leader Priya Sundareshan and Democratic House Leader Oscar De Los Santos released the following joint statement after the Isaac School District and Tolleson Union High School District came to an agreement that avoids disruptions to the school year, keeping children and educators in the classroom: “We are relieved that the appointed receiver for the Isaac School District has found a path forward that avoids disruptions to the school year for students and parents, and ensures educators get paid what they deserve. This agreement will bring much needed certainty to parents who did not know where they would send their child to school, to educators who did not know whether they would be paid for work they already performed, and to students. Our top priority throughout this crisis has been to keep our kids in school and provide certainty to the community, and we have done that. “But now, there must be accountability for the crisis that was created. It is unacceptable that the Isaac School District was ever put into this position. We fully support the Attorney General’s investigation into this matter, and are calling for the School Board leadership to resign. Arizonans expect their elected officials to be strong stewards of taxpayer dollars and to deliver critical services without chaos and confusion. It is clear to us that the Board leadership has failed in both those tasks. And when confronted with the consequences of that crisis, their response has fallen drastically short. We look forward to continued work with officials at the state and local levels on a long-term path forward for the district to ensure this crisis never happens again. Our children, parents, and educators deserve nothing less.”

