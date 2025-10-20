Governor Katie Hobbs Announces over $13M in Awards for Eviction Prevention and Homelessness Response in Arizona

Phoenix, AZ – Today, Governor Katie Hobbs announced $13.5 million in grant funding—secured in the Arizona Promise Budget—aimed at supporting eviction prevention, homelessness response, and referral efforts across Arizona. This funding will be allocated to non-profit organizations and local governments across the state to deliver services directly to individuals and families facing homelessness. By integrating local and state resources, these initiatives will reinforce the essential support system serving the community's most at-risk populations.

This announcement elevates the Hobbs Administration's total investment in rental assistance, eviction prevention, and homelessness services to date to over $150 million. These funds will bolster ongoing efforts to prevent homelessness, keep families housed, and offer resources such as employment support, housing searches, placement assistance, and aid with rent and utilities.

“As a social worker, I understand how important it is to keep Arizonans in their homes and give them the opportunity, security, and freedom they need to thrive,” said Governor Katie Hobbs. “Temporary setbacks should not condemn working families to a life on the streets. That’s why we’re delivering critical funding to help Arizona families stay in their homes and communities and reach their full potential.”

“Last week, my Democratic colleagues and I saw firsthand the powerful work being done by Keys to Change and its partners UMOM, CASS, and A New Leaf to address homelessness in our community,” said State Representative Quantá Crews. “They know how to take the investment we provide and stretch every dollar, using it wisely. Their housing navigators, caseworkers, and outreach teams are united by one mission: Using the power of collaboration to find solutions to end homelessness. These organizations are Getting Stuff Done.

“I know what it feels like to face housing insecurity. As a student at Grand Canyon University, I lived in my car because even with working multiple jobs, I could not afford a place to stay. Rental assistance, rapid rehousing, and talking with people who truly understand can be the lifeline that changes everything.

“The challenges are still real and steep. I am proud that our caucus fought to secure funding in this year’s budget to prevent and address housing insecurity. This is just one way we are moving closer to a future where everyone has a place to call home.”

With this investment, the Hobbs Administration continues to build upon a solid foundation of community-focused policies. This approach not only addresses immediate needs but also emphasizes long-term solutions to the complex issues of homelessness and housing insecurity. By prioritizing collaboration with local entities and non-profits, the Administration ensures that resources are utilized efficiently and reach those who need them most.

The investment reflects a comprehensive strategy that recognizes the multifaceted nature of homelessness. It acknowledges that prevention is as crucial as response, aiming to reduce the factors that lead to housing instability in the first place. This includes supporting job training programs and mental health and addiction services, and providing educational opportunities that empower individuals and families to achieve self-sufficiency.

Eviction Prevention and Assistance - $8.5 million distributed among the following organizations:

A New Leaf, Mesa Community Action Network (MesaCAN)

Arizona Department of Child Safety (DCS) Community Prevention Hubs

City of Glendale, Neighborhood & Family Services

City of Phoenix, Human Services, Social Services

Coconino County Social Services

Community Action Human Resources Agency (CAHRA)

Gila County Community Action Program

Local Refugee Resettlement Agencies (Arizona Immigrant and Refugee Services, International Rescue Committee, Catholic Charities, Jewish Family and Children’s Services, Lutheran Social Services of the Southwest)

Maricopa County Human Services

Northern Arizona Council of Governments (NACOG)

Pima County Community Assistance Division

Portable Practical Educational Preparation (PPEP)

Southeastern Arizona Community Action Program (SEACAP)

Tempe Community Action Agency

The Arizona Pet Project

Western AZ Council of Governments (WACOG)

Homelessness Response - $4 million distributed among the following organizations:

Arizona Department of Child Safety (DCS) Housing Initiatives for Youth Transitioning from Foster Care

Arizona Youth Partnership

Catholic Charities Community Services

Central Arizona Shelter Services (CASS)

Chicanos Por La Causa

Flagstaff Shelter Services

Keys to Change

Native American Connections

Our Family Services

Primavera Foundation

UMOM, Family Housing Hub

Resource and Referral - $1 million distributed to:

