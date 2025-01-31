Statement of Support for Sean Curran's Appointment as Director of the United States Secret Service

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- On behalf of the Federal Law Enforcement Officers Association ( FLEOA ), we want to commend President Trump’s selection of Sean Curran to serve as the next Director of the United States Secret Service. We also extend our heartfelt congratulations to Director Curran on his appointment. Director Curran's distinguished career, spanning over two decades, is a testament to his unwavering dedication, exceptional leadership, and profound commitment to the safety and security of our nation.Director Curran's journey with the Secret Service began in 2001, and throughout his tenure, he has demonstrated unparalleled expertise in protection, intelligence, and investigations. His role as the Assistant Special Agent in Charge of the Presidential Protective Division during President Trump's first term showcased his ability to lead complex security operations with precision and courage.In addition to his remarkable leadership, Director Curran is known for his genuine care for his people and his approachable nature. He encourages a culture of problem-solving and collaboration, often saying, "If you come with problems, come with solutions and we can resolve issues together." This approach has earned him the respect and trust of his colleagues.We are particularly proud of Director Curran's bravery during the assassination attempt in Butler, Pennsylvania, where he risked his life to protect the President. This act of valor exemplifies the selflessness and heroism that define his character.As Director Curran steps into this new role, we have complete confidence in his ability to lead the United States Secret Service with integrity and excellence. We look forward to witnessing the positive impact he will undoubtedly make on the agency and the continued protection of our nation's leaders and citizens.Congratulations, Director Curran, on this well-deserved appointment. We stand with you and support you in your mission to uphold the highest standards of the United States Secret Service.

