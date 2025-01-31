Toast to Tomorrow Gala to Support the Sally J. Pimentel Deaf & Hard of Hearing Center

Toast to Tomorrow Gala flyer Deaf & Hard of Hearing Center logo

FORT MYERS, FL, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- On Tuesday, February 4, 2025, the Toast to Tomorrow fundraiser gala will take place at The Club at Pelican Preserve to benefit the Sally J. Pimentel Deaf & Hard of Hearing Center. The event will raise funds to support the center’s programs and services, with a focus on expanding the Deaf Youth Program and other critical services into additional counties, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, Hendry, and Glades.Attendees will enjoy a plated dinner with a choice of steak or chicken marsala, a testimonial program featuring individuals impacted by the center’s services, a silent auction with gift baskets and gourmet items, and a live auction featuring exceptional travel experiences. Guests will also have the opportunity to participate in an interactive ASL lesson, learning basic sign language to connect further with the center’s mission. If you are unable to attend but would like to bid online go to: https://dhhclife.auctions.networkforgood.com/auctions/TTT-Auctions The evening will be hosted by Gina Birch, a well-known, award-winning radio and television personality who has called Southwest Florida home for more than 20 years. In addition to her extensive broadcasting career, she is a respected writer for multiple regional publications and the former publisher of a restaurant guide. With her dynamic presence and deep connection to the community, Gina will bring energy and warmth to this special evening.Funds raised from Toast to Tomorrow will directly support the center’s efforts to broaden access to essential programs, ensuring that deaf and hard-of-hearing individuals and their families have greater opportunities for education, advocacy, and community support.To purchase tickets to the event go to: https://dhhclife.networkforgood.com/events/78006-toast-to-tomorrow-sign-dine-fundraiser?fbclid=IwY2xjawIKNepleHRuA2FlbQIxMAABHWRYZe_t5MYdYGRFoLYFwdMOU-RbPQeL8Zk8ddyCu3QNnZEIUb0zwOrDzQ_aem_xCOg0AjX1Py_DJL6uMxtvg Special Thanks to Our SponsorsA special thank you to our Innovator Sponsor, MacKoul Pediatrics, and our Beacon of Hope Sponsors, Tim & Marilyn Grodrian and Gavin's Ace Hardware, for their early and unwavering support of this event and the mission of the Sally J. Pimentel Deaf & Hard of Hearing Center.The event is also made possible through the generous support of sponsors, including Kleinfield Wealth Group, State Insurance USA, Sanibel Captiva Community Bank, Leapin' Lawns & Landscaping, Al Pimentel, KMG Insurance Solutions, Vincent Family-Mark Vincent, Publix, and Sorenson.About the Sally J. Pimentel Deaf & Hard of Hearing CenterThe Sally J. Pimentel Deaf & Hard of Hearing Center (DHHC), established in 1983, empowers deaf and hard-of-hearing individuals and their families in Southwest Florida through education, advocacy, and community engagement. Serving Lee, Collier, Charlotte, Hendry, and Glades counties, DHHC offers services such as interpreting, ASL classes, mentoring, support groups, and advocacy. As a 501(c)(3) nonprofit and United Way partner agency, DHHC receives support from local organizations, private donors, and community leaders.To purchase tickets or more information about the agency go to www.dhhc.life or contact Amy Turner at info@dhhc.life, (239) 461-0334, or (239) 247-5821 (video phone for the Deaf).

