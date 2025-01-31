Weekly Traffic Update: January 31, 2025

7th St. to close between Vermont St. and Kentucky St.

Beginning Monday, February 3, contractors will close 7th St. between Vermont St. and Kentucky St. to repair a fire line in the area. A detour will be provided for nearby traffic.

The City anticipates this closure to end by the end of February, pending weather or other delays.

17th St. to close between Mass. St. and New Hampshire St.

Beginning Monday, February 3, contractors will close 17th St. east of Mass. St. and west of New Hampshire St. to perform work on the building located at 1700 Mass St. A detour route will be active in the area.

The City anticipates this closure to end February 4, pending weather or other delays.

Haskell Ave. lane closure for Evergy work

Beginning Tuesday, February 4, Evergy contractors will close the northbound lane on Haskell Ave. between 26th St. and 25th Terrace to replace poles in the area. This closure will be removed by 4 pm each day.

The City anticipates this closure to end February 21, pending weather or other delays.

To learn more about construction projects around the city and view the interactive map, visit: lawrenceks.org/construction.

Contact: Michael Leos, Communication & Community Engagement Specialist, Municipal Services & Operations – mleos@lawrenceks.org