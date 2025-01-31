FEMA Schedules Additional Agriculture Recovery Centers

HICKORY, N.C. – Four more one-day Agricultural Recovery Centers are planned the first week of February to help North Carolina farmers recover from Helene damage. All are open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Feb. 3 in Mitchell County

Mayland Community College

Sam Phillips Center (next to vocational building)

200 Mayland Dr.

Spruce Pine, NC 28777

Feb. 4 in Burke County:

Burke County Agricultural Center

130 Ammons Rd.

Morganton, NC 28655

Feb. 5 in Avery County:

Avery Cooperative Extension

661 Vale Rd.

Newland, NC 28657

Feb. 6 in Yancey County

Yancey Senior Center

503 Medical Campus Dr.

Burnsville, NC 28714

The walk-through events will provide information on addressing agricultural or rural needs that are not covered by standard programs offered by FEMA or the state and offer opportunities for farmers, ranchers, nursery owners, vineyards, honeybee growers and fish producers to meet with agricultural officials to learn about specific assistance available as they recover.

The centers have specifically trained representatives of FEMA, the U.S. Department of Agriculture, North Carolina Department of Commerce and Natural Resources, U.S. Small Business Administration, local Farm Service Agency officials and other government agencies, to assist agricultural workers with their recovery needs. Please bring evidence of ownership, or photos of damaged or lost tools and equipment, along with estimated replacement costs to expedite your application. You can learn more here: Help for Self-Employed.

These events kicked off with four centers this week in McDowell, Henderson, Buncombe and Watauga counties.