FEMA Schedules Additional Agriculture Recovery Centers
HICKORY, N.C. – Four more one-day Agricultural Recovery Centers are planned the first week of February to help North Carolina farmers recover from Helene damage. All are open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Feb. 3 in Mitchell County
Mayland Community College
Sam Phillips Center (next to vocational building)
200 Mayland Dr.
Spruce Pine, NC 28777
Feb. 4 in Burke County:
Burke County Agricultural Center
130 Ammons Rd.
Morganton, NC 28655
Feb. 5 in Avery County:
Avery Cooperative Extension
661 Vale Rd.
Newland, NC 28657
Feb. 6 in Yancey County
Yancey Senior Center
503 Medical Campus Dr.
Burnsville, NC 28714
The walk-through events will provide information on addressing agricultural or rural needs that are not covered by standard programs offered by FEMA or the state and offer opportunities for farmers, ranchers, nursery owners, vineyards, honeybee growers and fish producers to meet with agricultural officials to learn about specific assistance available as they recover.
The centers have specifically trained representatives of FEMA, the U.S. Department of Agriculture, North Carolina Department of Commerce and Natural Resources, U.S. Small Business Administration, local Farm Service Agency officials and other government agencies, to assist agricultural workers with their recovery needs. Please bring evidence of ownership, or photos of damaged or lost tools and equipment, along with estimated replacement costs to expedite your application. You can learn more here: Help for Self-Employed.
These events kicked off with four centers this week in McDowell, Henderson, Buncombe and Watauga counties.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.