Judge Recommends Disbarment for Attorney Who Plotted to Hack Judge's Email, Phone

(Subscription required) Judge Yvette Roland sustained nine counts of professional misconduct leveled against Libman by the state bar, including giving false statements under oath, defying court orders and concealing relationships that constituted a conflict of interest.

