Texas State Historical Association Announces 2025 Award and Fellowship Recipients

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Texas State Historical Association (TSHA) proudly recognizes the recipients of its 2025 awards and fellowships, celebrating exceptional contributions to Texas history through research, education, and scholarship. These distinguished honors highlight individuals whose work preserves and promotes the rich history of Texas.Leadership in Education and Research• Mary Jon and J.P. Bryan Leadership in Education Award:o Dusty Williams, Howe ISDo Christina Marie Villarreal, Ph.D., University of Texas at El Paso• John W. Crain Texas History Education Award:o Lisa Mouton, Bryan ISD• Kate Broocks Bates Award for Historical Research:o James Aalan Bernsen, The Lost War for Texas: Rebels, American Burrites, and the Texas Revolution of 1811 (TAMU Press)Fellowship Recipients• Mary M. Hughes Research Fellowship in Texas History: Hannah Shepherd – Crossing Borders, Facing Barriers: Immigration Policy and Societal Perceptions of British Indian Immigrants in Early 20th-Century El Paso, Texas• Larry McNeill Research Fellowship in Texas Legal History: Justice John G. Browning – Forgotten Firsts: Chronicling Texas’ Black Legal Pioneers• John H. Jenkins Research Fellowship in Texas History: Todd Copeland – Baylor University, Slavery, and Ann Freeman• Lawrence T. Jones III Research Fellowship in Civil War Texas History: Daniel Caponio – Straining Rebel Lines: How Apache Raids Engendered Confederate Defeat in the Desert• Catarino and Evangelina Hernández Research Fellowship in Latino History: Laura Narvaez – She Who Controls the Meetings: Addressing Intersectional Issues in Chicana-Led Conferences in Texas, 1971–1977Book and Article Awards• Ron Tyler Award for Best Illustrated Book on Texas History and Culture:o Victoria Henness Cummins and Light Townsend Cummins – Making the Unknown Known: Women in Early Texas Art, 1860s–1960s (TAMU Press)• Coral Horton Tullis Memorial Prize for Best Book on Texas History:o Holly M. Karibo – Rehab on the Range: A History of Addiction and Incarceration in the American West (UT Press)• Randolph B. “Mike” Campbell Award:o 1st Place: Lewis Fisher – Brackenridge Parko 2nd Place: Sylvia Gann Mahoney – Great Western Trailo 2nd Place: Ahmed Deidan de la Torre – Allen Brooks• H. Bailey Carroll Award for Best Article in the Southwestern Historical Quarterly:o Frank de la Teja – Slavery and Antislavery in the Hispanic World and Texas, 1789–1827• Al Lowman Memorial Prize:o Tara Martin López – Chuco Punk: Sonic Insurgency in El Paso (UT Press)• Liz Carpenter Award for Best Book on the History of Women:o Victoria Henness Cummins and Light Townsend Cummins – Making the Unknown Known: Women in Early Texas Art, 1860s–1960s (TAMU Press)• Gail and Chuck Swanlund Award for Best Texas History Anthology:o Brandon T. Jett and Kenneth Howell – Steeped in a Culture of Violence: Murder, Racial Injustice, and Other Violent Crimes in Texas, 1965–2020Lifetime Achievement and Special Recognitions• Kay Bailey Hutchison Award for Women’s Achievements in Texas History:o Opal Leeo Joanne King Herring2025 TSHA Fellowship Inductions• Lewis F. Fisher• Hugh Allen Anderson• John CrainThe recipients will be recognized at the TSHA Annual Meeting, where they will be celebrated for their contributions to Texas history.For more information about TSHA awards and fellowships, please visit tshaonline.org/awards.

