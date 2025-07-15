Texas Almanac Named Official State Book of Texas

The Texas Almanac has been in print since 1857. Preorder the newest edition of the Texas Almanac today!

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Texas Almanac, produced by the Texas State Historical Association ( TSHA ), has officially been designated the State Book of Texas following the passage of House Concurrent Resolution 107.Governor Greg Abbott signed the resolution into law on May 24, 2025.First published in 1857, the Texas Almanac is one of the country’s longest-running state reference books. Now in its 73rd edition, the Texas Almanac remains a definitive resource on history in the Lone Star State and includes hundreds of updated tables, maps, and facts for people of all ages to explore.“We are thrilled that the Texas Almanac is officially the State Book of Texas, and we appreciate the efforts of Representative Metcalf and Senator Middleton, who helped make this designation possible,” said Brett Regan, Texas Almanac Managing Editor. “Our team is excited to keep this great Texas tradition alive and bring new features to this upcoming edition.”HCR 107 was championed by Representative Will Metcalf and Senator Mayes Middleton, with bipartisan support from the Committee on Administration and the Committee on Culture, Recreation & Tourism. The resolution acknowledges the Texas Almanac’s historical significance and its role in preserving and sharing the story of Texas.The Texas State Historical Association, founded in 1897, is a nonprofit committed to fostering the appreciation, understanding, and teaching of Texas history.More information on TSHA and the Texas Almanac can be found at www.TSHAonline.org For media inquiries or interview requests, please contact Brett Regan at brett.regan@tshaonline.org.

