Texas State Historical Association Announces Texas Revolution Rendezvous April 25-27, 2025, in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Texas State Historical Association (TSHA) is pleased to announce its newest event, the Texas Revolution Rendezvous , taking place from April 25-27, 2025, at the historic Menger Hotel in San Antonio, Texas, during Fiesta. This event will immerse attendees in the rich history of the Texas Revolution with expert presentations, a period-themed dinner, and local museum access.Period Dinner and Live Auction:On April 25, attendees will enjoy a historic 1835 Period Dinner to experience the flavors and atmosphere of the time leading up to the Texas Revolution. The evening will also feature a live auction.The event will feature prominent historians and scholars on April 26, including Dr. Stephen L. Hardin, who will speak about the common soldiers of the Texas Revolution, and William V. Scott, who will address the myths surrounding the iconic Gonzales cannon.Additional speakers include David J. Vickers, exploring the Battle of Lipantitlán, and Ernesto Rodriguez III, who will offer new perspectives on the history of the Alamo.Free Museum Access:Event attendees will receive complimentary admission to the Briscoe Western Art Museum, the Witte Museum, and The Ralston Family Collections Center at the Alamo on April 27.For more details and to register, visit https://txrev.tsha.events/ About the Texas State Historical Association:Founded in 1897, the Texas State Historical Association (TSHA) is an independent nonprofit and the state’s longest-running historical organization, dedicated to fostering the appreciation, understanding, and teaching of Texas history. Through its publications, research programs, and educational initiatives, TSHA promotes the rich and diverse heritage of Texas.TSHA publishes the Handbook of Texas, the Southwestern Historical Quarterly, and the Texas Almanac, serving as trusted resources for scholars, educators, and history enthusiasts. The organization also hosts events, workshops, and lectures, including the annual TSHA Meeting, the Texas Revolution Rendezvous, and Texas History Day to engage the public in Texas history.As an independent nonprofit organization, TSHA relies on the support of members, donors, and partners to continue its mission of preserving and sharing the stories that define Texas. For more information, visit www.tshaonline.org

