Texas Students Shine at the 2025 National History Day Contest

Texas History Day

“These students are going to be able to use the skills they have learned through this program for the rest of their lives. I am proud to have them represent Texas!"” — Lisa Berg

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Texas State Historical Association ( TSHA ) is proud to applaud the exception achievements of the 82 Texas students who participated in the National History Day (NHD) contest held at the University of Maryland from June 7-12, 2025. These remarkable young historians showcased their passion for history, demonstrating exceptional research and presentation skills, and represented Texas with distinction.Texas History Day ( THD ) students from across the state of Texas, who advanced through local, regional, and state-level contests, earned the opportunity to compete at the national level. Amidst fierce competition with over 3,000 students from all 50 states, international schools, and U.S. territories, Texas students shone brightly, impressing judges with their insightful historical analyses and engaging presentations.Under this year’s NHD theme, “Rights and Responsibilities in History,” students explored narratives that offered new perspectives, untold stories, and transformed ideas. Their dedication, creativity, andcommitment to historical scholarship were evident in their exceptional projects. TSHA congratulates thefollowing Texas students for their remarkable achievements at the NHD contest:National 1st Place:• Brinkley Benoit, Cedar Bayou JH (Goosecreek CISD) in Baytown, “The Great IDEA:Speaking for Those Who Cannot Speak for Themselves,” Jr. Individual Documentary.• Cassidy McCarthy, iUniversityPrep (Grapevine-Colleyville ISD), “The WestVirginia Mine Wars: Justice in the Coal Field,” Jr. Individual Website.National 3rd Place:• Joy Xia, Julia Choi, Miranda Wang, Parisa Gopal, and Sara Bangale, Bellaire HS(Houston ISD), “The Pentagon Papers: War, Truth, and Press Freedom,” Sr. Group Documentary.National 4th Place:• Erin Beall, Rohan Palivela, Shravya Palivela, Shreya Ravi Shankar, and SiriPeddinti, Plano East HS (Plano ISD), “The Price of Dissent: McCarthyism's Attack on Civil Rights,”Sr. Group Website.National 7th Place:• Caleb Dixon, Hashaam Sheikh, and Javi Guerra, Lake Belton MS (Belton ISD) inTemple, “The Destroyer of Worlds: How the Atomic Bomb Questioned Scientists’ Rights andResponsibilities,” Jr. Group Documentary.• Brianna Ellis, Lynn Galbreath, and Melanie Zuniga, Livingston MS (LivingstonISD), “Loving in Color: Miscegenation vs. The Supreme Court,” Jr. Group Website.National 8th Place:• Neil Devaraj, Lake Belton MS (Belton ISD) in Temple, “HIPAA: The Intersection ofPatient Rights and Healthcare Responsibilities,” Jr. Paper.National 10th Place:• Manavendra Chouhan, E.F. Green JH (Goosecreek CISD) in Baytown, “TheMontgomery Bus Boycott Empowering Rights, Embracing Responsibilities in a JourneyTowards Equality, Justice, and Social Change for All,” Jr. Paper.History of the Physical Sciences & Technology Special Award:• Caleb Dixon, Hashaam Sheikh, and Javi Guerra, Lake Belton MS (Belton ISD) inTemple, “The Destroyer of Worlds: How the Atomic Bomb Questioned Scientists’ Rights andResponsibilities,” Jr. Group Documentary.Junior Outstanding Entry from Texas:• Emery Hobson and Sarah Jackson, Lake Belton MS (Belton ISD) in Temple, “MakeSomeone Happy Today: Bake a Cake! Betty Crocker's Influence on Women's Responsibility in theHome through the Women's Rights Movement,” Jr. Group Documentary.Senior Outstanding Entry from Texas:Falisha Raval, Dulles HS (Fort Bend ISD) in Sugar Land, “Church Rock Spill: Rights Denied,Responsibilities Neglected,” Sr. Individual Documentary.Showcases Selections:Smithsonian’s National Museum of American History displayed 58 exhibits on Wednesday, July 11, one from each affiliate and Texas was represented by the Jr. Group Exhibit by Austin Thomas, David Orellana, and Jack Pettine, “Exxon Valdez: Navigating the Tides between Rights and Responsibilities.”Also on Wednesday, June 11, Smithsonian’s National Museum of American History selected 13 performances out of 200 submitted to showcase. Two entries from Texas were chosen: Sr. Group Performance, “Pennies and Pecans: How Chicano Women Raised Wages and Fought for Worker's Rights,” by Elanor Abbott, Gavin Neff, Juan Martinez, Sofia Spanhel, and Sophia Paez from Travis Bryan HS in Bryan; Sr. Individual Performance, “Sharp as a Needle and Steady as the Hand Which Guides It: The ILGWU and the Fight for Workers’ Rights,” by Felicity Fok from Veterans Memorial HS in Brownsville .These achievements at the NHD contest and participation in prestigious showcases are a testament to the dedication and passion of Texas students, as well as the support provided by educators, parents, and mentors. TSHA expresses its gratitude for their invaluable contributions in nurturing young historians and fostering a deep appreciation for Texas’s rich heritage.About National History Day (NHD)NHD is a non-profit organization based in College Park, Maryland, that seeks to improve the teaching andlearning of history. The National History Day Contest was established in 1974 and currently engages morethan half a million students every year in conducting original research on historical topics of interest. Students present their research as a documentary, exhibit, paper, performance, or website. Projects compete first at the local and affiliate levels, where the top entries are invited to the National Contest at the University of Maryland at College Park. NHD is sponsored in part by the 400 Years of African American HistoryCommission, The Better Angels Society, the Bezos Family Foundation, the National Endowment for the Humanities, the Behring Global Educational Foundation, and the National Park Service. For more information, visit nhd.org About Texas History Day (THD):Texas History Day (THD) sponsored by Texas State Historical Association (TSHA), is an affiliate of NationalHistory Day (NHD). THD is a yearlong education program that culminates in an annual state-level history fairfor students in grades six through twelve. It provides an opportunity for students to demonstrate their interest in, and knowledge of, history through creative and original papers, performances, documentaries, web sites, or three-dimensional exhibits.

