VADOC, Partner Agencies Complete Full-Scale Field Training Exercise at State Farm Cor...

Press Release January 31, 2025

RICHMOND — The Virginia Department of Corrections (VADOC), partner state and local law enforcement agencies, and first responder partners came together to complete a full-scale field training exercise on Tuesday, January 28 at State Farm Correctional Center.

The exercise was designed to evaluate the VADOC’s Emergency Operations Plan and ensure the Department and partner agencies can effectively respond during critical incidents.

Some field situations involved in the exercise included an escape post, an officer rescue situation, a K-9 demonstration, and a bus takedown operation.

Those participating included Deputy Secretary of Public Safety and Homeland Security Marcus Anderson, Virginia State Police, and Powhatan County Sheriff Bradford W. Nunnally.

“Situations like these are a reality at our facilities and our corrections professionals and emergency response partners need to be prepared,” said VADOC Director Chad Dotson. “This exercise demonstrates our readiness for many situations that could arise and provides us an opportunity to make any adjustments necessary to better ensure public safety for all Virginians.”

The VADOC thanks all corrections professionals, partners, and vendors who participated in this field training exercise.