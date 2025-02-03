Huddle House Franchisee Expands Footprint in Georgia with Multi-Unit Agreement

Long-Time Franchisee Reinvests in Huddle House with Four Restaurant Agreements in the Peach State

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Huddle House , the fast-growing all-day breakfast franchise, continues to demonstrate its strong appeal to franchisees. Longtime operator Robert Wiggins Jr. has signed a multi-unit agreement to further expand Huddle House's footprint in Georgia.The agreement will strengthen the brand’s presence in the Peach State as Wiggins, a seasoned operator with a proven track record, will add four locations in Douglas, Swainsboro, and Pembroke to his portfolio. Wiggins currently operates successful locations in Hazlehurst, Baxley, Alma, Claxton, and Reidsville."I chose to reinvest in Huddle House because it’s a perfect fit for smaller towns, offering an exceptional return on investment," said Wiggins. "Pembroke is poised for growth due to nearby electric vehicle plant developments, and the new Huddle House will meet the area’s demand for dine-in breakfast and home-style meals. Huddle House has a strong leadership team, proven business model, and significant growth potential, so the decision to expand was an easy one.”Huddle House has over 300 locations open or in development across the country. The new Pembroke location is scheduled to open in the latter half of 2025.“We are thrilled to see Robert continue expanding the Huddle House footprint,” said Kayla Edidin, Senior Director of Franchise Development at Huddle House. “His dedication to the brand and deep operational experience make him the perfect partner to help us strengthen our presence and serve more communities across the state.”Wiggins’ reinvestment reflects a broader trend among Huddle House franchisees who are reinvesting in the brand’s growth and success. In the past two years alone, more than 10 franchise owners have demonstrated their commitment to Huddle House by signing new franchise agreements, reinforcing the brand’s momentum and long-term expansion.“Our franchisees’ confidence in reinvesting with us has been a key driver of our expansion into new markets,” added Peter Ortiz, Chief Development Officer at Ascent Development. “Robert has been a trusted partner of the brand for years. His operational expertise and deep understanding of the Huddle House business model make him an invaluable asset as we continue to strengthen our presence in Georgia.”For more information about Huddle House, including franchising opportunities, visit www.HuddleHouse.com or follow them on social @HuddleHouse.About Huddle HouseAll Day, Your Way. Huddle House shares that spirit of hometown togetherness, creating that warm atmosphere where everyone feels welcome. Huddle House has been serving freshly prepared, home-style food since 1964. We’re the champions of enjoying big without spending big because at Huddle House, flavor, fun, and value always go hand in hand.Huddle House Inc. is an Ascent Hospitality Management brand with nearly 300 locations open or in development. It has been named one of the Top 200+ Franchises by Franchise Times, ranked among Thrillist’s list of “ Regional Breakfast Chains that Should Be Everywhere ,” and named a Top 500 Chain Restaurant by Restaurant Business.Huddle House is an Ascent Hospitality Management brand, which is on a mission to build an amazing workplace, create customers for life, and become a franchisor of choice. To learn more about Huddle House franchise opportunities, visit https://huddlehousefranchising.com and for more information about the brand, visit the company website at huddlehouse.com.

