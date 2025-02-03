Craft Body Scan Brings Preventative Health Technology to Columbus, Ohio

Seventh Clinic Opens to Provide Advanced Early Detection to the Columbus Community

Our goal is to make early detection an affordable, convenient, and integral part of preventative care for the Columbus community.” — Trey Marler, president of Craft Body Scan

COLUMBUS, OH, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Craft Body Scan, a leader in preventative health technology, is excited to announce the opening of its seventh clinic in Columbus, Ohio. This expansion underscores the company’s commitment to making early detection services accessible to more individuals, helping them take control of their health through advanced diagnostic scans “We’re thrilled to bring Craft Body Scan to Columbus,” said Trey Marler, president of Craft Body Scan. “This new clinic will offer vital healthcare services, including heart and lung CT scans, full-body scans, and more. Our goal is to make early detection an affordable, convenient, and integral part of preventative care for the Columbus community. We’re proud to empower individuals to take charge of their health one scan at a time.”The Columbus clinic reflects Craft Body Scan's mission to transform the healthcare model—from treating symptoms to preventing illness—by offering advanced imaging technology and compassionate care that empowers individuals to take proactive control of their health."Every new clinic we open is a step forward in our mission to save lives through early detection," said Dr. Jason Schroder, DO, medical director and co-founder of Craft Body Scan. "Columbus has a 16% higher death rate from heart disease than the national average. By offering advanced diagnostic tools that can detect life-threatening diseases at their earliest, most treatable stages, we’re helping residents take a proactive approach to their health."Craft Body Scan already operates successful clinics in Charlotte and Raleigh, NC; Nashville, TN; Tampa, FL; Tulsa, OK; and Austin, TX. At each location, patients have access to state-of-the-art CT scan technology, empowering them with the knowledge they need to make informed health decisions.The new Columbus clinic spans nearly 9,000 square feet and will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. This expansion is part of the company’s larger growth strategy, with a new clinic planned in Scottsdale, AZ in the coming months.𝗔𝗯𝗼𝘂𝘁 𝗖𝗿𝗮𝗳𝘁 𝗕𝗼𝗱𝘆 𝗦𝗰𝗮𝗻Craft Body Scan was founded with the vision of saving lives through early detection. The company offers a variety of advanced imaging services that can identify even the smallest health concerns before they become significant issues. By making preventive scans more affordable and accessible, Craft Body Scan empowers individuals to live longer, healthier lives.For more information, please visit www.craftbodyscan.com

