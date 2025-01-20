Craft Body Scan Inspires Couples to Prioritize Health This Valentine’s Day

Seasonal Offer Encourages People to Take Proactive Steps Together

Flowers and chocolates are nice, but taking care of your health is the ultimate way to say, ‘I love you.’” — Trey Marler, president of Craft Body Scan

TULSA, OK, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- This Valentine’s Day, Craft Body Scan , a leader in preventative health technology, is offering couples a unique way to celebrate love: a Couple’s Heart and Lung Scan for just $149 . The offer aims to inspire couples to prioritize their health while creating a meaningful, proactive connection.Craft Body Scan’s "Heartfelt Health" campaign reimagines Valentine’s traditions, encouraging partners to give each other the priceless gift of early detection. The heart and lung scan uses advanced imaging technology to screen for early signs of heart disease, lung cancer, and other serious health conditions—giving couples the peace of mind to enjoy a healthier future together.“Flowers and chocolates are nice, but taking care of your health is the ultimate way to say, ‘I love you,’” said Trey Marler, president of Craft Body Scan. “This Valentine’s Day, we’re helping couples invest in each other’s well-being with a quick, painless scan that could truly be life-saving.”The campaign highlights the power of early detection in reducing health risks. Conditions like heart disease and lung cancer are often silent in their early stages, making regular preventative screenings a vital step in long-term health management. With Craft Body Scan’s special Valentine’s Day offer, couples can take action together without breaking the bank.Highlights of the “Heartfelt Health” Campaign:• Affordable Preventative Care: The Couple’s Heart and Lung Scan is available for $149, a savings of over $2,500.• Advanced Early Detection: Scans identify potential health issues before symptoms appear, enabling proactive treatment.• Couples-Centered Wellness: Celebrate Valentine’s Day by prioritizing your health as a pair, strengthening both your relationship and your future.Craft Body Scan’s quick, non-invasive scans take just minutes, but the impact can last a lifetime. With the offer running through February 21, 2025, the company hopes to make preventative care a new Valentine’s tradition for couples everywhere.“Love is about looking after each other,” added Marler. “This special offer makes it easier for couples to do just that.”To learn more or schedule a Couple’s Heart and Lung Scan, visit TogetherWeScan.com 𝗔𝗯𝗼𝘂𝘁 𝗖𝗿𝗮𝗳𝘁 𝗕𝗼𝗱𝘆 𝗦𝗰𝗮𝗻Founded with the mission to extend lives through early health detection, Craft Body Scan offers advanced, accessible screening services to communities nationwide. By helping families make proactive health choices, Craft Body Scan is shaping a future where preventative care is a celebrated family tradition.

The Craft Body Scan Difference

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.