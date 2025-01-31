Millions of Fentanyl Doses Seized in Saskatchewan Traffic Stop

CANADA, January 31 - Released on January 31, 2025

Saskatchewan continues to see significant results from the strong partnerships that exist between the RCMP and the Ministry of Corrections, Policing and Public Safety's Provincial Protective Services (PPS). Together, the RCMP's specialized policing teams and the PPS's Conservation Officer Service and Saskatchewan Highway Patrol (SHP) officers are targeting illicit drugs, weapons and human trafficking cases near the border and across the province.

During a proactive patrol on January 28, 2025, the RCMP and Saskatchewan Highway Patrol officers conducted a traffic stop in the Swift Current area. During a vehicle search, officers located eight kilograms of fentanyl hidden under a spare tire. As a result of the investigation, two occupants in the vehicle were charged with trafficking and possession for the purpose of trafficking.

"Thank you to the Saskatchewan RCMP, Saskatchewan Highway Patrol, conservation officers and all of our policing partners for their service to the people of Saskatchewan," Premier Scott Moe said. "This seizure of fentanyl is another significant outcome we are seeing from our investments in the Saskatchewan RCMP and the Provincial Protective Services as they tackle crime and prevent harmful drugs from reaching our communities."

"By removing illicit drugs and illegal weapons from our streets, our policing partners at the Saskatchewan RCMP and the Provincial Protective Services are helping to keep Saskatchewan communities safe," Corrections, Policing and Public Safety Minister Tim McLeod said. "Our partnership with the RCMP plays an important role in addressing critical issues, whether it is supporting border security or combating organized crime, we work together to ensure community safety."

On January 9, 2025, RCMP's Roving Traffic Unit and Saskatchewan Highway Patrol officers were doing proactive patrols and conducted a traffic stop. As a result of an investigation, officers located and seized approximately 1,551 lbs of illicit cannabis and a sum of cash from inside a large cargo van. An adult male was arrested and charged with trafficking and possession for the purpose of trafficking.

"RCMP officers and employees across Saskatchewan remain dedicated to the safety and security of the people and communities we serve, despite an increase in complex crimes paired with resourcing challenges we face," Saskatchewan RCMP Assistant Commissioner Commanding Officer Rhonda Blackmore said. "Look at this month alone, investigators removed significant quantities of drugs from our streets. We have collaborated with partner agencies on multiple serious investigations. I am exceptionally proud to lead such a fantastic team."

Since January 6, 2025, PPS officers and the RCMP have also conducted high-visibility patrols near the SK-US border, including this week's collaborative enforcement effort north of the Regway border crossing. These enforcement efforts ensured a strong presence near our border focused on commercial vehicle safety, traffic safety and compliance as part of the Saskatchewan Border Security Plan. In addition to the concerted work of RCMP, PPS officers have dedicated 750 hours to patrolling southern border routes, smaller communities and remote areas, with more than 270 vehicles being inspected, one firearm seized and over 80 provincial tickets issued.

