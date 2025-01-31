Bernadette McIntyre Installed as the 24th Lieutenant Governor of Saskatchewan

CANADA, February 1 - Released on January 31, 2025

Her Honour the Honourable Bernadette McIntyre was installed as the 24th Lieutenant Governor of Saskatchewan during a ceremony at the Legislative Building today.

“Past Lieutenant Governors have exemplified volunteerism and service to Saskatchewan people, and I am confident with a highly distinguished career, spanning over areas such as tourism, sports, and business, that Her Honour is no different,” Premier Scott Moe said. “I offer my congratulations to Ms. McIntyre, and look forward to seeing the outstanding service she will provide to the province.”

Following the installation ceremony, Lieutenant Governor McIntyre inspected an honour guard in the Legislative Assembly Rotunda.

The Lieutenant Governor is the personal representative of the Sovereign in Saskatchewan and is responsible for granting Royal Assent to provincial laws, as well as summoning and dissolving the provincial legislature.

Under the Canadian Constitution, Lieutenant Governors are appointed by the Governor General on the advice of the Prime Minister for a minimum of five years; however, there is no fixed term of office.

-30-

For more information, contact: