Blood Health Experts from Around the World Come to Malaysia & Kick Off the First Ever Global Anemiathon

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA, February 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The first-ever global Anemiathon will launch on February 13, 2025, marking World Anemia Awareness Day. This unprecedented initiative, organised by World Anemia Awareness, will bring together participants from over 37 countries, reaching an estimated 50 million people through live and virtual events around the world in 24 hours.Worldwide an estimated 2.4 billion are suffering from anemia and iron deficiency. The Anemiathon will raise global awareness by, promoting education and early detection, and advocate for improved patient blood management strategies for anemia.A World Anemia Awareness spokesperson commented: "We are very excited to continue our partnership with MyPBM in Malaysia. Our global community is looking for a trusted medical tourism destination, and Malaysia has proved to be a leader in implementation of patient blood management and blood health, so this is the perfect place to launch our Anemiathon.Malaysia’s Minister of Health, Datuk Seri Haji Dr. Dzulkefly Bin Ahmad, will officially kick off the anemiathon, underscoring national efforts to tackle anemia-related health challenges."This is an incredible milestone in anemia awareness," said Becky Rock, SABM Board of Directors and a renowned blood health advocate who will be attending virtually. "Never before have we seen such a large-scale effort dedicated to engaging people in this critical health issue. The enthusiasm from healthcare professionals and the public is truly inspiring."The 3 day MyPBM conference: "Recipe for Optimal Blood Health" starts on February 13 at Royal Signature hotel in Bukit Bintang and brings together international experts on blood health including Prof. Aryeh Shander, MD, FCCM, FCCP, and author of " Blood Works: An Owner's Guide " who will speak on the theme: "The Challenges of PBM Implementation."Through online participation and content sharing, the Anemiathon will enable healthcare professionals and industry leaders to connect with the global anemia and iron deficiency community.More information on the Anemiathon can be found on their official website.

