Indra Energy Continues to Support Tickets for Kids and Sponsors their 30th Anniversary Celebration

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- For years, Indra Energy has proudly supported Tickets for Kids, a non-profit organization dedicated to enriching the lives of children in need through access to enriching experiences. Indra Energy has generously donated tickets to Pittsburgh Penguins games through Tickets for Kids, enabling children to create lasting memories and escape their everyday struggles.Tickets for Kids plays a vital role in opening doors of opportunity for children in our community who may not otherwise have access to such experiences. By providing access to events, including Penguins games, Tickets for Kids fosters personal growth, sparks imagination, and helps children develop a sense of wonder and possibility. Over the past 30 years, Tickets for Kids has achieved remarkable milestones. They have facilitated access to over 3.9 million tickets, valued at more than $90 million, connecting children and families with inspiring and joyful experiences that would otherwise be out of reach.This year, Indra Energy is honored to announce they are sponsoring Tickets for Kids' 30th Anniversary Celebration Dinner in the Pittsburgh Metro Market to raise awareness and critical funds to support Tickets for Kids' continued mission."We are thrilled to continue our support of Tickets for Kids and witness the incredible impact they have on the lives of children in our communities," said Jeff Rodgers, Chief Marketing Officer at Indra Energy. "By providing access to these enriching experiences, Tickets for Kids is creating a brighter future for our youth and we are grateful to support it."About Indra EnergyIndra Energy is a leading, independent supplier of 100% renewable electricity and 100% carbon offset natural gas to both residential and commercial customers in the Northeast and Midwest. Indra Energy is committed to a sustainable future. We're dedicated to providing exceptional service while minimizing our environmental impact. For more information, visit indraenergy.com or call 888-504-6372.

