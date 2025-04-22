Indra Energy Celebrates a Rewarding Season as a Champion Sustainability Partner with the Pittsburgh Penguins

Indra Energy successfully completed a dynamic and impactful partnership with the Pittsburgh Penguins and their Penguins Pledge sustainability initiative.

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Indra Energy , a dedicated energy supplier committed sustainability, is proud to announce the successful completion of a dynamic and impactful partnership with the Pittsburgh Penguins and their Penguins Pledge sustainability initiative throughout the 2024-25 season. As a Champion Sustainability Partner, Indra Energy actively engaged with fans and the community to promote environmental awareness and the importance of renewable energy.A key highlight of the partnership included Indra Energy’s participation in the Penguins’ STEM Night, where the company creatively educated young attendees about the principles of Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) through engaging initiatives centered around the science and technology behind renewable energy and Renewable Energy Certificates (RECs). This initiative aimed to teach and inspire the next generation.Furthermore, Indra Energy played a significant role in the Penguins’ Sustainability Night, alongside fellow members of the Penguins Pledge. This collaborative event provided a valuable platform for sharing individual sustainability initiatives and collectively assessing the positive impact of the Pledge. The season-long partnership underscored Indra Energy’s deep commitment to supporting the Penguins and the Penguins Pledge in their mission to foster a more sustainable future within the sports community and beyond.“Our partnership with the Pittsburgh Penguins and the Penguins Pledge this season has been incredibly rewarding,” said Jeff Rodgers, Chief Marketing Officer of Indra Energy. “We are passionate about educating the community, especially young minds, about the importance of sustainability and the role of renewable energy. We are immensely proud of the engagement we achieved through our partnership and look forward to continuing our support for the Penguins and the Penguins Pledge next season.”Indra Energy remains dedicated to providing renewable energy solutions to its customers while championing environmental responsibility and looks forward to building upon the successes of this season’s partnership.About Indra EnergyIndra Energy is a renewable energy company , providing zero-emissions electricity plans to residents in the Pittsburgh area, Pennsylvania, and six other markets in the US. Indra Energy is a Champion Sustainability Partner with the Pittsburgh Penguins, supporting the team's mission towards sustainable practices. For more information on the partnership and Indra Energy, visit indraenergy.com/penguins

