Indra Energy Announces Chris Smith as New Vice President of Commercial Sales

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Indra Energy , a leading renewable energy provider, announced the appointment of Chris Smith as its new Vice President of Commercial Sales. Chris brings over 20 years of experience in the energy industry, with expertise spanning electricity, natural gas, solar, battery storage, energy efficiency, and utility rate management. Chris will be responsible for growing Indra Energy’s commercial business , as well as Indra’s partner company, CGE Renewables.Previously, Chris served as Managing Director at Lighthouse Power Partners, where he led operations to help clients reduce energy costs, increase energy efficiency, and assess renewable investments. His past leadership roles include General Manager of Electricity at Shipley Energy, Vice President for Commercial Channel Sales at DPL Energy Resources, and Vice President of Sales at XOOM Energy.In his new role, Chris will also lead innovation in commercial product offerings, including advanced power management solutions, equipment optimization, and guidance on renewable energy tax credits."Chris’ leadership and depth of experience in commercial energy solutions make him the perfect choice to drive growth for Indra and CGE,” said Indra Energy CEO Robert Palmese. “We are thrilled to welcome him aboard as he brings new energy and vision to our commercial sales division.”Chris’ extensive background spans a variety of energy solutions, including distributed solar power, energy storage systems, energy efficiency projects, and forward contract purchases for both electricity and natural gas. He has a proven track record of helping clients—from residential users to large-scale commercial and industrial clients—navigate complex energy choices to achieve sustainability, cost savings, and optimal energy performance.About Indra EnergyIndra Energy is an independent energy supplier , providing zero-emissions electricity or carbon-offset natural gas plans to nine U.S. markets, including Delaware, Illinois, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Virginia, and Washington, D.C.. Indra Energy is also a Champion Sustainability Partner of the Pittsburgh Penguins, aligning with the team’s sustainability goals and furthering Indra's commitment to promoting renewable energy and a sustainable future.

