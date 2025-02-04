The CINTAS Foundation Honors Five Fellows at the 2025 CINTAS Fellowship Awards

Carlos Ponce with members of the board of the CINTAS Foundation.

The event, hosted by actor and singer Carlos Ponce, celebrated Cuban creators in five categories

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The CINTAS Foundation proudly presented its 2025 Fellowship Awards on January 28. The event was held at the Knight Center for Music Innovation, with the award ceremony taking place at the Newman Recital Hall at the University of Miami. The Foundation recognized five distinguished creators of Cuban heritage for their exceptional contributions in creative writing, music composition, photography, visual arts, and architecture & design.

The evening was hosted by acclaimed actor and musician Carlos Ponce, who welcomed guests and emphasized the Foundation’s mission of promoting artistic innovation while honoring Cuban cultural legacy.

This year’s Fellowship recipients and categories are:

Creative Writing: Ahmel Echevarría

Music Composition: Román Filiú

Photography: Erick & Elliot Jiménez

Visual Arts: Nereida García Ferraz

Architecture & Design: Infraestudio

The ceremony began with a pre-event cocktail reception showcasing an impressive display of work by the finalists, featuring paintings, sculptures, and multimedia installations. Guests of honor included Grammy winners Gonzalo Rubalcaba and Aymee Nuviola, who were among the many notable attendees celebrating the artistic achievements of the finalists and awardees.

The Dean of the University of Miami, Rey Sanchez, offered a warm welcome, reflecting on the value of arts in fostering cultural exchange and collaboration. Celso González-Falla, president of the board of the CINTAS Foundation, underscored the importance of expanding the Foundation's reach.

Founded in 1957, the CINTAS Foundation has awarded fellowships for over 60 years, supporting Cuban creators in their pursuit of artistic excellence. By providing financial support and visibility, the Foundation continues to play a pivotal role in advancing the careers of artists whose work has made significant cultural contributions worldwide.

For further information about the CINTAS Foundation and its Fellowship Awards, please visit www.cintasfoundation.org.

About the CINTAS Foundation

The CINTAS Foundation has awarded over 350 fellowships and grants, supporting Cuban artists in achieving international acclaim. This commitment has made the foundation the oldest entity in the United States dedicated to fostering the creative endeavors of artists of Cuban lineage.

The distinguished roster of past fellows is a testament to the immense talent and creativity of the Cuban community. Notable recipients include Pulitzer Prize-winning writer Oscar Hijuelos, playwright María Irene Fornés, artists Carmen Herrera, Felix González-Torres, and Teresita Fernández, as well as Kennedy Center honoree composer Tania León, and architect Andrés Martín Duany, among others.

About Oscar B. Cintas

Oscar B. Cintas (1887–1957) was a distinguished Cuban industrialist, diplomat, and renowned patron of the arts. As Cuba’s ambassador to the United States from 1932 to 1934, Mr. Cintas left an indelible mark on both the artistic and cultural landscapes. His personal art collection, assembled with the guidance of Alfred H. Barr Jr., included masterpieces by Old Masters, modern paintings, and significant historical manuscripts.

Among his remarkable acquisitions were a first edition of Miguel de Cervantes’ Don Quijote and the Bliss copy of Abraham Lincoln’s 1863 Gettysburg Address, now part of the White House collection. Before his passing, Mr. Cintas entrusted his estate to a foundation aimed at nurturing Cuban artists, which later became the CINTAS Foundation in his honor.

