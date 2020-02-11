MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Orphans World Wide announces its 35th year anniversary of service to humanity with its first fundraising gala this March 14th, 2020. Orphans World Wide (OWW) is a 501 C (3) charitable organization that was established 35 years ago and has proudly earned the highest seal of transparency from Guide Star organization and was chosen as top-rated non for profit organization in 2019 earning 5 starts in their work to provide lifesaving and life-altering medical procedures and aid. OWW is known for organizing teams of surgeons from Jackson Memorial and University of Miami hospitals and abroad, to donate their time and skills in traveling to 3rd world countries to perform a wide range of surgical procedures that orphans would normally not be able to access. OWW not only provides life-saving medical procedures but also gives aid to orphanages by providing stocks of food, clothing, hygiene and school supplies to a growing number of 150,000 orphans worldwide.

The one family supporter can no longer carry the weight and aid to the number of children that is exceedingly increasing without the help of our society. Their premier and official fundraising Black Tie event will be held at the Eden Rock Hotel on March 14th, 2020 and will be the very first fundraising event that has ever been held in the history of its existence.

Orphans World Wide has been a self-sustaining, family funded organization that operated and attended the needs of Orphans Children without any assistance from our communities since establishment. The OWW had officially registered the organization as a 501 C (3) in the state of Florida over a decade ago. The organization was acknowledged as a charity, though until this year the family continued to provide full financial support.

Your help and support will directly be used to fund the next surgical tour and organize a team of surgeons to perform lifesaving procedures and care to children with cancer in the Cloegio Stella Maris orphanage in Colombia. We will also be supplying 50 hydraulic wheelchairs to in-mobile children in 2 different orphanages in Puerto Plata, in the Dominican Republic. We will also be building a kitchen for an orphanage in the Jaibon, Dominican Republic so that the animals do not continue to contaminate their food. To add to our tasks, the Mummy Orphanage in Uganda Africa is in dire need of building a shelter so the children will not have to sleep exposed to the elements at night.

We ask that you help us in supporting this daunting task with your donations and purchasing tickets to the “Orphans World Wide Gala” where we will recognize the directorship of OWW and Doctors and Surgeons that volunteer their time. If you cannot attend or purchase a ticket, please ask your company to help sponsor the Gala in any way they can. If your company cannot sponsor the gala, please make a donation to www.orphansglobal.org . If you cannot make a donation at this time, please show your support in spreading the word and sharing this message with someone you think will be able to help the orphans that need the aid we provide.

For more information and Gala details please go to: www.orphansglobal.org or call 305.788.5078.

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GPpf8v-y8y0



Media Contact:

Betancourt PR

Nick Betancourt@yahoo.com

786.287.1725



