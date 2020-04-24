Eleazar Mora is among The Year’s Most Exceptional Music Projects Nominated in The 18th Annual Independent Music Awards

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The singer Eleazar Mora is known for his tenor voice with big orchestras, and now he launches an album tribute to one of the biggest Mexican artists, ¨Javier Solís, Una Orquesta Y Una Voz¨. Eleazar is originally from Venezuela but living in Miami and joins Lucinda Williams, Steven Van Zandt, Jesse Malin, Jonatha Brooke, STORRY, Sawyer Fredericks, Sofía Rei & JC Maillard, Jake La Botz, Wouter Kellerman, Guy Scheiman, The Dollyrots and Sekou Andrews as a Nominee in The 18th annual Independent Music Awards (IMAs), the influential program for independent artists and releases from around the globe.

Recognized in the Tribute category, Eleazar Mora is among the 400 artists nominated in The 18th IMAs by fans and industry, in more than 100 Album, Song, EP, Music Producer, Music Video and Design categories. View all 18th IMA Nominees here.

Eleazar released a total of five albums and was recently recognized by his home country of Venezuela as the recipient of the “Mara de Oro” award since his beginnings he was an ambassador for folklore music and after he arrived in the USA he continued recording tribute albums to the big names in South America. Today he feels especially happy to be part in the Independent Music Awards nominations: ¨This nomination means a lot for me, It’s a matter of pride that makes me work harder, and I want to thank the jury that supports Latin traditional music and understands the project because it was a difficult job with a big orchestra and an even bigger team spanning Caracas Venezuela, Lima Peru, and Miami¨, says Eleazar.

The winning projects will be selected by influential judging panels including Tom Waits & Kathleen Brennan, Robert Smith, Ziggy Marley, KT Tunstall, Dee Snider, Drowning Pool, Roberta Flack, Jaci Velasquez, Coolio, Joshua Bell, Beth Gibbons, Joe Satriani and nearly 100 more creatives, top recording artists and industry influencers determining this year’s winners.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, The 18th annual Independent Music Awards ceremony originally scheduled for June in New York City will proceed as an online showcase for this year’s top-ranked artists and music projects. More details and a new announcement schedule will be released in the days ahead.

View a complete list of 18th IMA Nominees and Judges at IndependentMusicAwards.com



Now in its 18th year, The Independent Music Awards, produced by Music Resource Group, recognizes exceptional work by indie creatives from around the globe. The planet’s most diverse music awards honor artistry and daring rather than streams and social reach - and celebrates everything that makes indie music authentic and unique.

This year’s Nominees were culled from thousands of Album, EP, Song, Producer, Music Video, and Visual Design submissions from 73 countries on 6 continents.

Program honorees have established artists and rising stars: including Killer Mike, Melissa Auf der Maur, Valerie June, Macy Gray, Jackson Browne, Pete Seeger, Flying Lotus, Lacuna Coil, Passenger, fun., JD McPherson, Team Me, Radio Radio, ...And You Shall Know Us by the Trail of Dead, Meghan Trainor, Lionel Loueke, Girl in a Coma, Apples in stereo, Masta Ace, Le Boeuf Brothers, Pokey LaFarge, Juliana Hatfield and many, many more.

More info about Eleazar Mora: www.eleazarmoraoficial.com

More about The IMAs:

Facebook: Facebook.com/TheIndependentMusicAwards.com

YouTube: Youtube.com/IMABuzz

Instagram: Instagram.com/IMABuzz

Twitter: @IMABuzz



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.