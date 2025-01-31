Ohio Department of Education and Workforce Seeking Sponsors for SUN Meals Summer Food Service Program

Release date: 1/31/2025

Director Stephen D. Dackin announced the Ohio Department of Education and Workforce is seeking local nonprofit agencies to participate as sponsors or sites for this year’s SUN Meals summer food service program. The Summer Food Service Program ensures children ages 1-18 continue to receive nutritious meals during the summer break from school, when they do not have access to school breakfast or lunch. Children with disabilities and approved individualized education programs (IEPs) may participate through age 21.

Through the program, free meals are provided at schools, colleges and universities, nonprofit organizations, parks, camps, community centers, swimming pools, libraries, low-income housing complexes, and more. Sponsoring organizations receive reimbursement to cover the costs of providing nutritious meals and snacks to children in eligible areas. Nonprofit organizations offering summer activities for children living in low-income areas also are encouraged to apply.

The Department’s SUN Meals site map is updated weekly during the summer months with all approved open and restricted open sites. Summer camps or closed enrolled sites may require a free meal application using the USDA Secretary's family-size and income standards for reduced-price school meals labeled “SFSP Income Eligibility Standards.” A foster child and children who are members of households receiving SNAP, FDPIR, or TANF benefits are automatically eligible to receive free meal benefits at eligible camp and closed enrolled sites. Meals are available without regard to race, color, national origin, sex, age, or disability.

In summer 2024, Ohio summer program sponsors served more than 5 million meals to children at over 2,000 sites in 79 counties across the state. Expansion of the program is particularly needed in southern Ohio and rural counties, where families struggle with food insecurity.

A sponsoring organization must be one of the following:

Public or nonprofit private school

Public or nonprofit private residential summer camp

Unit of local, municipal, county, or state government

Public or nonprofit college or university

Private nonprofit organization

SUN Meals is funded by the USDA and administered by the Ohio Department of Education and Workforce. Any organization interested in becoming a sponsor or site should complete the potential sponsor survey . Potential sponsors interested in participating in the 2025 program should complete the survey no later than Monday, April 1.###In accordance with federal civil rights law and U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) civil rights regulations and policies, this institution is prohibited from discriminating on the basis of race, color, national origin, sex (including gender identity and sexual orientation), disability, age, or reprisal or retaliation for prior civil rights activity.

Program information may be made available in languages other than English. Persons with disabilities who require alternative means of communication to obtain program information (e.g., Braille, large print, audiotape, American Sign Language), should contact the responsible state or local agency that administers the program or USDA’s TARGET Center at (202) 720-2600 (voice and TTY) or contact USDA through the Federal Relay Service at (800) 877-8339.

To file a program discrimination complaint, a Complainant should complete a Form AD-3027, USDA Program Discrimination Complaint Form which can be obtained online at: https://www.usda.gov/sites/default/files/documents/ad-3027.pdf, from any USDA office, by calling (866) 632-9992, or by writing a letter addressed to USDA. The letter must contain the complainant’s name, address, telephone number, and a written description of the alleged discriminatory action in sufficient detail to inform the Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights (ASCR) about the nature and date of an alleged civil rights violation. The completed AD-3027 form or letter must be submitted to USDA by: