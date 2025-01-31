AIR SUPPLY CELEBRATE THEIR 50TH ANNIVERSARY AND 5560TH CONCERT WITH DEBUT PERFORMANCE AT CARNEGIE HALL ON MAY 13TH, 2025

Graham Russell (L) and Russell Hitchcock (R) of Air Supply

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fifty years of “Practice, Practice, Practice” and over 5560 concerts internationally, has resulted in Air Supply celebrating their 50th Anniversary with an upcoming concert at Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage at Carnegie Hall in New York City on May 13, 2025, at 8:00pm.Based in the USA, Russell Hitchcock, hailing originally from Australia and English gentleman Graham Russell have refined live and in concert their powerful love songs, such as “Lost in Love,” “All Out of Love,” “Sweet Dreams,” “Even the Nights Are Better,” “Two Less Lonely People in the World,” and “Making Love Out of Nothing at All,” to name just a few of their worldwide hits.They bring their dynamic rock band, along with the addition of two cellists, and a totally new show to the legendary Carnegie Hall. Air Supply has performed at numerous other prestigious music venues around the world such as The Hollywood Bowl, Sydney Opera House, 175,000 fans in Havana, Cuba, and for Princess Diana and Prince Charles, now the King of England, for the Australian Bicentennial Celebration in 1988.The Air Supply band is Aaron McLain, Music Director and Lead Guitar, Doug Gild, Bass, Pavel Valdman, Drums, Mirko Tessandori, Piano/Keyboards and both Cassie Olson and Hannah Brown on cello.Russell Hitchcock explains, “To perform at Carnegie Hall, one of the most prestigious music venues in the world, is beyond belief for me. Some of my career-long ambitions were to play The Sydney Opera House with The Sydney Symphony and The Hollywood Bowl, both of which we accomplished. Carnegie Hall has been at the top of the list for so many years and our opportunity has finally arrived. So many legendary artists have set foot on the stage there. We are privileged and honored to be able to realize yet another dream.”Graham Russell adds, "When Russell and I met on the first day of Jesus Christ Superstar in 1975, we immediately became great friends and just days later, we created Air Supply. We felt blessed to start this journey, not knowing where it might take us. We created our own sound by chance not by design, and here we are 50 years later, about to celebrate our debut performance at Carnegie Hall! We have always said we will keep performing as long as the fans keep coming to see us. They do so more than ever, so there are no signs of us slowing down anytime soon."Presented by Live Nation, tickets starting at $59.50 ($49.50 + $10 fee) can be purchased at CarnegieCharge (212) 247-7800, carnegiehall.org, or at the Box Office on 57th Street and Seventh Avenue. More Air Supply information at www.airsupplymusic.com

