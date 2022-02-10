AIR SUPPLY DEBUTS ANIMATED MUSIC VIDEO OF 1980 MEGA-HIT ‘LOST IN LOVE’ FOR VALENTINE’S DAY THURS. FEB. 10 AT 8 AM ET

Graham Russell L and Russell Hitchcock R of Air Supply. Photo by Mark Weiss Air Supply "Lost In Love" New Animated Video

The cool thing about this video for Valentine’s Day, is that it’s a simple yet touching way to remind someone you care about them. And that is more important than ever.” — Russell Hitchcock of Air Supply

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Known as the worldwide masters of rock love songs, the Air Supply duo of Graham Russell and Russell Hitchcock are once again providing the gift of love for Valentine’s Day. They are making available a first-ever animated video of ‘Lost In Love,’ their 1980 breakthrough mega-hit. The video will become available online on Thursday, February 10 at 8 am Eastern Time.The video features whimsical and romantic animation including a hot air balloon that fans will relate to some of Air Supply’s most popular album covers. The video can be accessed at the link https://youtu.be/fKTQVBnXrZs to view or easily forward to friends, family and loved ones.The ‘Lost In Love’ inspiration came to Graham Russell in 1978 and then he remarkably wrote the song in 15 minutes. Explains Graham, “’Lost In Love’ really put us on the map in America and around the world. It’s still played like crazy on the radio, used in many movies and I enjoy performing it the most live in concert. It still sounds so fresh and is an audience favorite.”Add Russell Hitchcock, “The cool thing about this video for Valentine’s Day, is that it’s a simple yet touching way to remind someone you care about them. And with all the social distancing the last year or two, that is more important than ever.”As previously announced, Air Supply has teamed for Valentine’s Day with Edible Arrangements’ Edible Music program. Edible, is a leading retailer and e-commerce provider offering all-natural fruit, snacks, dipped treats and fresh fruit arrangements with more than 1,000 locations worldwide. Available now through Valentine’s Day, you can purchase or gift an exclusive digital download of Air Supply’s new album, Love Letters at www.edible.com before it’s available to the general public. In addition to the digital album, customers will also receive special access to the HD broadcast of Air Supply’s live performance of Love Letters at the Florida Theatre in Jacksonville, FL.MORE: Air Supply’s decades of hits include “Lost In Love,” “All Out of Love,” “The One That You Love,” “Making Love Out of Nothing at All,” “Every Woman in the World,” “Even the Nights are Better,” “Just as I Am,” and many more. The albums Lost In Love, The One That You Love, Now and Forever, and The Greatest Hits sold in excess of 20 million copies. “Lost In Love” was named song of the year in 1980 and along with the other singles, sold more than 10 million copies. The trademark sound of Russell Hitchcock’s legendary voice and Graham Russell’s simple but majestic compositions create a unique sound forever known as Air Supply. They performed their 5,000th concert in 2019 (in Las Vegas), and on May 12th, 2021, the band celebrated 46 years.

