SIRIUSXM LOVE TO BROADCAST ‘LOVE LETTERS’ AIR SUPPLY’S WORLDWIDE ONLINE CONCERT FOR VALENTINE’S DAY, 2021

Air Supply is Graham Russell (L) and Russell Hitchcock (R) Photo: Denise Truscello Air Supply is Graham Russell (L) and Russell Hitchcock (R) Photo: Denise Truscello

BELOVED INTERNATIONAL ROCK DUO SHARING THEIR FIRST LIVE CONCERT SINCE THE PANDEMIC WITH MUSIC FANS GLOBALLY ONLINE

The ‘Love Letters’ event is a fab way to make up for lost time and reach as many music lovers as we can before getting back on the road in earnest later this year.” ” — Russell Hitchcock

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, January 29, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Air Supply , the internationally successful rock duo from Australia is sharing their first live concert since the Pandemic began, in an online Internet performance on Sunday, February 14, 2021. An audio broadcast of the concert will premiere on SiriusXM Love (ch. 70) on Friday, February 12 at 6pmET and 9pmET with rebroadcasts on February 13 at 12pm ET and 7pm ET, February 14 at 5p ET and 10pmET and February 15 at 9pmET. The concert emanates from the Florida Theater in Jacksonville, FL, in front of a live audience with all Covid-related precautions taken at the venue.The streaming event dubbed “Love Letters” by Air Supply’s Russell Hitchcock and Graham Russell is to celebrate Valentine’s Day with their fans and to share their many hit love songs with the international audience. In the spirit of Valentine’s Day, during the performance Hitchcock and Russell will read select touching love letters supplied by long-time Air Supply fans (affectionately known as Air Heads).Air Supply who celebrated their 45th Anniversary last year is known to perform over 100 concerts every year around the world and like many performers have been sidelined since March of 2020.Russell Hitchcock explains, “We’ve been longing to get back on stage and once again harness that positive energy between our band and the audience. The ‘Love Letters’ event is a fab way to make up for lost time and reach as many music lovers as we can before getting back on the road in earnest later this year.”Graham Russell adds, “Russell and I have always felt our songs such as ‘Making Love,’ ‘All Out of Love,’ ‘Lost In Love,’ ‘Two Less Lonely People.’ ‘Just As I Am,’ and so on, are meant to be shared with someone you love or those you want to love you. When the songs are experienced live it tends to be an amazing experience. We intend to recreate these emotions and excitement with the ‘Love Letters’ online concert.”Tickets for Air Supply’s first online streaming concert, as well as exact show-times and other details are available at AIRSUPPLYMUSIC.COM. For more information on how to hear SiriusXM Love’s broadcast, visit http://siriusxm.com/LoveLetters # # #

Graham Russell of Air Supply about "Love Letters" concert on First Coast Living ABC TV in Jacksonville Florida