Forbes Recognizes ATELIER Playa Mujeres as the Best All-Inclusive Resort in Cancun for Foodies
Forbes recognized ATELIER Playa Mujeres as the "Best All-Inclusive Resort in Cancun for Foodies" in its ranking of the 10 Best All-Inclusive Resorts in Cancun
CANCUN, QUINTANA ROO, MEXICO, January 31, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ATELIER Playa Mujeres®, the 5+ star All-Suites Luxury Resort, an adults-only all-inclusive concept operated and marketed by ADH-ATELIER de Hoteles®, has been selected by Forbes as the "Best All-Inclusive Resort in Cancun for Foodies" in its recent ranking of the 10 Best All-Inclusive Resorts in Cancun.
The Forbes selection is made by a team of expert editors who carefully and thoroughly research and evaluate each resort. During this process, ATELIER Playa Mujeres® stood out for offering high-quality gastronomy across its 13 restaurants and 12 bars.
According to Forbes, the best all-inclusive resorts in Cancun inspire travelers to return to this beach destination year after year. The publication highlights that ATELIER Playa Mujeres® has a loyal guest base, thanks to its exclusive service and spacious, contemporary suites. Additionally, Forbes states that this resort “will captivate travelers seeking high-quality restaurants, exclusive amenities, and luxury suites on a white-sand beach.”
ATELIER Playa Mujeres® immerses each guest in an atmosphere of sophistication, enhanced by remarkable amenities and services, elevating relaxation to a whole new level. Its world-class gastronomy and wellness spaces create the ideal environment to unwind and rejuvenate.
