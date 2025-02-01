Cal Dental USA and XSport Mouthguards Partner with Tiki Barber to Revolutionize Athlete Safety and Prevent CTE

Tiki Barber, Cal Dental USA, and XSport Mouthguards team up to launch the revolutionary XSport Ninja Pro, combining innovation and athlete safety to prevent CTE and concussions.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cal Dental USA, the leading Southern California-based Dental Service Organization (DSO), is proud to announce a strategic partnership with XSport Mouthguards and NFL icon Tiki Barber. This game-changing collaboration aims to set a new standard for athlete safety through the launch of the XSport Ninja Pro Mouthguard , designed to protect athletes from concussions and help prevent Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy (CTE) Innovation and Partnership at Its CoreThe partnership was made possible by visionary dental industry leader Elijah Desmond, who identified the synergy between Cal Dental USA and XSport Mouthguards. Elijah connected Cal Dental USA CEO James Jones with Siegfried Settele, a key figure at XSport Mouthguards, leading to this groundbreaking collaboration.“When I saw the shared passion for innovation, safety, and preventive care, I knew this collaboration could redefine athlete protection,” said Desmond. “The result is a solution that extends beyond sports and into overall healthcare.”XSport CEO Aaron Boggs echoed this sentiment: “This partnership is about more than technology. It’s about reshaping the future of athlete safety and providing accessible protection to athletes of all levels.”Cal Dental USA: A Legacy of Innovation and Athlete SupportCal Dental USA has a long history of working with sports figures, offering innovative dental and healthcare solutions to athletes and their families. From providing customized dental services to launching collaborations with sports icons, Cal Dental USA has established itself as a pioneer in healthcare innovation. This partnership with XSport Mouthguards and Tiki Barber marks the next step in their mission to safeguard athletes and promote preventive health measures.The XSport Ninja Pro: State-of-the-Art Athlete ProtectionThe XSport Ninja Pro Mouthguard is designed to be more than a protective device—it’s a performance and safety innovation. Key features include:Advanced Shock Absorption: Reduces concussion risks by over 300% compared to traditional mouthguards.Custom Fit: Advanced molding technology ensures personalized comfort and stability.Breathable Design: Allows athletes to communicate and hydrate easily during games.Durability and Longevity: Engineered for high-impact sports, ensuring long-lasting protection.Additionally, the mouthguard is equipped with AI-powered sensors, developed in collaboration with Dianyx Innovations, that monitor head impacts in real time. These sensors connect to a mobile app, providing critical data for trainers, parents, and medical professionals.Making an Impact in the CommunityThis partnership is not limited to professional athletes. Cal Dental USA and XSport Mouthguards have plans to distribute the XSport Ninja Pro to local schools, youth leagues, and community organizations. Educational programs will teach athletes and their families about concussion risks and prevention, creating a lasting impact on future generations.A Personal Mission for James JonesFor James Jones, this partnership is personal. As the father of two boys active in sports, Jones understands the importance of preventive safety measures. “CTE and concussions are serious issues,” said Jones. “This is about more than a product—it’s about peace of mind for parents and coaches. We want to create safer environments for all athletes, whether they’re in the NFL or just starting out on the field.”Tiki Barber: Championing Youth SafetyNFL legend Tiki Barber is at the forefront of the partnership, serving as the face of the XSport Ninja Pro. Barber’s advocacy for athlete health and youth safety makes him the ideal partner to help promote the importance of injury prevention.“This isn’t just a mouthguard,” said Barber. “It’s a tool that protects athletes and enhances their ability to play at their best. I’m proud to be part of a collaboration that prioritizes safety and innovation.”Showcased at CES 2025The XSport Ninja Pro will be on full display at CES 2025 in Las Vegas, where attendees can experience its advanced features firsthand. Visit Booth 62062 at Eureka Park to witness the future of athlete safety technology.About Cal Dental USAFounded in 2015, Cal Dental USA operates 23 dental centers throughout Southern California, delivering high-quality and accessible dental care. Recognized on the Inc. 5000 list for its innovation and growth, Cal Dental USA continues to lead the industry under the leadership of CEO James Jones.

