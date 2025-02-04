US Sports Camps Launches 'Girls are the Future of Sports' Campaign

The Nation’s Leading Provider of All-Girl Sports Camps Celebrates Female Empowerment, Coaching Excellence, and the Love of the Game

SAN RAFAEL, CA, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- US Sports Camps (USSC) , the nation’s largest provider of all-girl sports camps and licensed provider of Nike Sports Camps, celebrates female athletes of all ages through a company-wide initiative running from February 5 to March 31. The Girls are the Future of Sports campaign aims to empower young female athletes and tomorrow’s champions through inspiring stories and a shared love for sports.Celebrating their 50th anniversary this year, USSC’s programs are tried and true, providing young athletes with expert coaching, a supportive environment, and opportunities for growth at every skill level. By partnering with knowledgeable camp directors, USSC ensures that each young athlete receives mentorship tailored to their needs, taking their game to the next level. With over 600 all-girls camps available, they welcome female athletes of all ages and abilities in a way that both fun and development can come together.Michelle Carter, a three-time Olympian and Olympic Gold Medalist in shot put, proudly serves as the ambassador for the Girls are the Future of Sports campaign. Known as "The Shot Diva," she’s not only an Olympic athlete but also an entrepreneur and motivational speaker. As the founder of the You Throw Girl Sports Confidence Camp with US Sports Camps, Michelle empowers young female athletes to build confidence, hone their skills, and embrace their inner champion. A passionate advocate for women in sports, she believes athletics can transform lives by boosting self-esteem, leadership, and personal growth."This initiative is about more than just celebrating female athletes – it's about empowering girls to believe in themselves and reach their fullest potential. Through sports, they not only learn valuable skills but also gain confidence, leadership, and the mindset of a champion. I'm excited to be part of a movement that’s helping to shape the next generation of strong, resilient, and successful women in sports," said Michelle Carter.Central to this year’s Girls are the Future of Sports campaign is the launch of the new Interview Spotlight Series , featuring inspiring interviews with female camp directors and staff sharing their own experiences, insights, and advice. This series showcases an incredible lineup of experts, including Siera Love, COO of USSC; Kelsey McKeon, VP of Partnerships and Growth for USSC’s Volleyball Plus Division; Ashley Preston, Head Volleyball Coach at the University of New Orleans; and Michelle Carter, a three-time Olympian, World Champion, and USSC coach, among others. Each story features inspiring stories from across the country, with these women sharing how sports have profoundly impacted their lives."Connecting girls with opportunities to participate in sports is a priority for US Sports Camps. We believe girls are key to the future of sports and proudly support them with the resources they need to grow their love of sport and succeed,” said Siera Love, COO of US Sports Camps. “I’ve seen how sports can transform lives, opening doors for girls and building leadership skills and confidence that have been vital to my own success. We are excited to continue creating as many opportunities as possible for girls to grow in confidence, develop their skills, and learn how to be great teammates and leaders.”Kicking off on National Girls and Women in Sports Day on February 5, US Sports Camps will share a series of videos and social media updates that celebrate the impact of women in sports. These posts will feature powerful stories, showcase inspiring female athletes and leaders, and cement the significant contributions women continue to make across all levels of sports. Through this initiative, USSC aims to amplify the voices and achievements of women further, inspiring the next generation of athletes and empowering them to pursue their dreams.Visit their website to explore all 600+ all-girl camps that US Sports Camps has to offer, and follow USSC on Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/ussportscamps/ About US Sports CampsUS Sports Camps (USSC), headquartered in San Rafael, Calif., is America's largest sports camp network and the licensed provider of Nike Sports Camps. The company has offered summer camps since 1975 with the same mission that defines it today: to shape a lifelong enjoyment of athletics through high quality sports education and skills enhancement. USSC is part of the Youth Enrichment Brands (YEB) network, which aims to enrich, empower, and inspire kids by delivering best-in-class sports, academic and creative experiences. Other brands in the YEB network include i9 Sports, the nation's largest multi-sport provider of youth sports leagues, Streamline Brands, the world's largest operator and franchisor of swim schools and School of Rock, the leader in performance-based music education.

